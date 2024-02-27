“Premium Tier” Program Coming To Disney World

The Walt Disney World Resort has undergone a number of changes in the past few years, and many would argue that the experience simply isn’t as magical as it once was. However, another paywall predicted to squeeze more funds from its visitors is going to hurt more than Disney’s reputation.

Since 2020, it feels like many of Disney World’s changes have been more to the benefit of the corporate investors than to the thousands of customers that walk through the gates each day. In the wake of Genie+, Lighting Lanes, and other add-ons, how long will it be before tiered experiences storm the Magic Kingdom?

Inside the Magic recently covered how Disney’s enforced “caste system” is changing how many guests visit the parks, and not for the better. While it’s easy to point fingers and complain about how Disney is “nickel-and-diming” guests on a basic plan, recent trip reports predict yet another log on the price gouging fire.

Guests Predict Paying for Disney World Premiums

A recent post on r/WaltDisneyWorld shared a prediction that the parks’ infamous Genie+ program will receive a higher tier to encourage guests to pay double for same-day bookings for certain park features and attractions. Currently, guests staying at the Walt Disney World Resort can utilize the system to essentially purchase a spot in the virtual queue for specific rides and attractions when the park of their choice opens, but a premium (more expensive) version could turn this into another paywall for same-day scheduling.

u/thethurstonhowell shares in their post,

“Disney has announced that Genie+ bookings will be supported in advance of your stay at some point this year. The assumption seems to be you will get like 2-3 advanced slots and maybe some other timing benefits if staying onsite. Based on how “cheap” Genie is (sometimes cheaper than an adult beverage!) and how insanely priced Universal’s equivalent is, I think they will introduce a new tier that’s maybe 2x the cost of same day bookings if not more. Why? Because not doing it will leave money on the table. Not exactly the Disney Parks MO recently…”

The assumption made by the guest above is about the quality of life changes for the service announced by Disney this year. While little is currently known, a panelist from PlanDisney shared the following regarding guests traveling to the parks in 2024,

“Guests have provided feedback noting that they would like ways to plan with Disney Genie+ service and Individual Lightning Lane selections before the day of their park visit. Disney has been listening and has promised that some changes are coming to the Disney Genie+ service that will make it even more user-friendly and simplify the planning process.”

Given recent criticism of the Disney Parks lately, it feels highly probable that Disney will instate a Chapek-level add-on for a premium experience. Moreover, this isn’t the first time a similar system was pushed in recent reports.

First Disney+, Now Genie+?

Just days ago, it was revealed that Disney+ subscribers in Canada and Europe would see a massive price hike for the premium version of Disney+ by almost 50%, changing the previous £59.99 a year to £109.90 a year. Naturally, this shocked and angered many subscribers.

If Disney continues this pattern of price increases and premium plans, its safe to assume that the practice won’t be limited to just the parks and streaming services. Additionally, the practice is made all the more insidious when Disney park guests remember that they are paying for something they previously received for free.

Those who remember the days of the FastPass+ program know that before Chapek’s reign, the Disney Resorts gave guests complimentary FastPasses as incentive to stay on property, along with other perks and benefits. Now, it seems like the company is still trying to continuously push this pay-to-play program despite its notorious complexities.

While a Genie+ Premium or similar package has not been officially announced by the Walt Disney Company, it feels more probable than not as more Guests point out this act of price gouging. Hopefully, the optimistic Bob Iger will honor his commitment to change.

Are you willing to pay a premium price for a Disney vacation? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!