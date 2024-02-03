Sky-High Rates Coming To Disney Genie+ in 2024

Perhaps one of the most controversial changes to the Disney parks after the 2020 pandemic has been the addition of Genie+.

Rolled out in late 2021, Genie+ replaced the formerly complimentary FastPass+ system and offers guests an all-in-one app to make reservations, check wait times, and book Lightning Lanes (FastPass) and virtual queues. However, Genie+ comes at a price, one that now changes based on the day, park, and time of year, making it difficult to plan ahead when booking a trip.

Despite its price point, Genie+ has not only reached record highs of $40 per person per day, but also sold out several days during the 2023 Christmas and New Year’s Eve season. Previously, the service ranged from $15 to $30 per person, but one guest has sparked a discussion with the current average price point. On the Walt Disney World subReddit, u/RockyDiMeo asks, “Is $25 the new standard for Genie+?”

“All end of January and the beginning of February MK Genie+ is $25, a dramatic rise from a year ago. I’m assuming this is the new standard for off season, that means peak season it will be… $50? I wonder how high they’ll push it, seems like an easy way to pad the quarterly earnings.”

According to records from ThrillData, the last time Genie+ was priced at $20 was back in October 2023, October 1 to be exact, with the last time it was offered at $15 being back in April. Since the start of 2024, the average price has sat between $23 and $27 per person. Purchasing Genie+ must be in addition to your park ticket, which costs $134 at the lowest throughout the month of February. It’s gained criticism from guests and fans upset at the added cost and subsequent requirement to be on your phone most of the day checking times and making reservations.

“They’ll push it as high as people will pay. And, unfortunately, it’s worth it to some,” one user commented under the Reddit post. “I love WDW but it’s slowly becoming a little too elite for its own good. Why not more virtual queues and less nickel-and-diming?” “They probably wouldn’t but it also probably prices people out of enjoying a vacation there. You should either pay for the park or pay for the rides, not both,” said another. It certainly seems to be setting a new precedent for even higher prices to come in 2024.

“Honestly, I would pay a lot more if it wasn’t so infuriating and inconsistent to use. By contrast, Universal express can be $200-300 extra per day, but I know I can get on any ride at any time, don’t have to get up at 7am and get lucky, and don’t have to spend the remainder of the day checking my phone for openings. Genie is so poorly implemented it’s unfortunate,” one comment critiqued.

Despite being the norm for over two years now, Genie+ still has some gimmicks to be worked out when it comes to user experience and guest enjoyment. With the price unlikely to drop below $25 again, guests should be able to expect a high-quality service for the extra price they’re paying. However, many have also complained about Disney’s online registration experience, which has proved disastrous and disappointing for guests trying to purchase or renew annual passes, Magic Keys, and exclusive Disney events, so it’s unfortunately become a typical issue with them. Hopefully Disney will one day soon either roll out an updated Genie+ service or guests will be able to enjoy the parks without the additional costs, but for now, it seems as though the sky-high prices are here to stay for 2024.

Do you purchase Genie+ when you visit the Disney parks? Do you like it or do you wish Disney would do away with it? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!