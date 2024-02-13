Mark Ruffalo Backtracks on Hulk’s Future in the MCU

Mark Ruffalo shook the internet after he confirmed he’ll reprise his role as the Hulk in the next Captain America film. Unfortunately, he has since had to backtrack on this statement.

In a recent interview during the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Academy Award nominee Mark Ruffalo seemingly confirmed that he will be appearing as Bruce Banner/The Incredible Hulk in the upcoming Marvel Studios film Captain America: Brave New World (2025). When asked about whether he’d be in the highly-anticipated movie, Ruffalo responded by saying, “Yeah, it’s gonna be great.”

However, it appears that the Poor Things (2023) actor misspoke.

Shortly after the interview, Variety confirmed with multiple sources that Ruffalo does not make an appearance in Captain America 4. Instead, he was agreeing that it “is one of Marvel’s next films, not that he was going to be in it.”

Mark Ruffalo took over the role of Bruce Banner after it was originally played in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by Edward Norton, who has since been banned from appearing in any Marvel Studios movies. Since then, the Spotlight (2015) actor has played Banner in The Avengers (2012), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), and What If…?

His last appearance as the character was in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law opposite Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk. While he has been popular in the role, and rumors have suggested that a World War Hulk movie is in the works, Ruffalo has never had a standalone movie as the character.

Will the Hulk Be In ‘Captain America: Brave New World’?

It may seem at this moment that the answer is a clear no, but as is often the case with any MCU speculation, it’s not that simple. Mark Ruffalo has a history of spoiling Marvel surprises, including the endings of both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

In the end, the only real way for anyone to find out whether he will be in Captain America: Brave New World is to go see the movie in theaters on Valentine’s Day next year.

Do you think Mark Ruffalo will play the Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!