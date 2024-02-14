Home » Entertainment » Marvel

Marvel Studios Replaces ‘Fantastic Four’

Bucky Barnes smiling, Pedro Pascal grimacing, Florence Pugh smiling

Credit: Marvel Studios, HBO

Despite Fantastic Four (2025) receiving an exciting announcement today, Marvel Studios has quietly replaced it with another highly anticipated MCU film.

The official cast announcement of Fantastic Four, featuring everyone enjoying themselves in the living room
Credit: Marvel Studios

The internet broke today when Marvel Studios officially revealed the main cast for Fantastic Four, which includes Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic (originally portrayed by John Krasinski in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness), Vanessa Kirby as Susan Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing. There’s no word on whether Doctor Doom will make an appearance.

Needless to say, fans are excited about this impeccable cast, which will be led by director Matt Shakman. However, some people may have missed that the film has quietly swapped places with another highly-anticipated movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

‘Fantastic Four’ Replaced By Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’

Logo for Marvel's Thunder Bolts and Fantastic Four
Credit: Marvel Studios

In the announcement of the new cast, Marvel Studios also revealed that Fantastic Four’s new release date is July 25, 2025, pushing it back from its original date of May 2, 2025.

Instead, that date has been given to Thunderbolts (2025), a film that is supposed to be Marvel Comics’ answer to the Suicide Squad from DC Comics. That film stars Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier, Wyatt Russell as US Agent, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Harrison Ford as Thaddeus Ross, and Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, and Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost.

Thunderbolts cast
Credit: Marvel Studios

While this seems arbitrary, it could mean that Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios have more faith in one film over the other. Thunderbolts will now kick off the Summer blockbuster season while Fantastic Four will be released closer to the end.

Despite this, the release dates for Captain America: Brave New World (2025) and Blade (2025), which are reported to release on February 14, 2025, and November 7, 2025, respectively. No matter what, it looks like 2025 will be a packed year for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Which are you more excited about: Thunderbolts or Fantastic Four? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

