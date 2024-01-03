Pedro Pascal Strikes Concern Among Fans With New Injury

It looks like Pedro Pascal is having a rough start to the year after he appeared injured in a recent social media post.

2023 was, without a doubt, the biggest year for Pedro Pascal since his time on Game of Thrones after he skyrocketed to superstardom thanks to his lead role in HBO’s hit apocalypse drama, The Last of Us. Since then, the mass Pedro Pascal hysteria has only continued to grow, which, although slightly unsettling (i.e., ‘internet daddy’), has led to exciting new career opportunities for the actor moving forward.

For one, Pascal is set to star in a handful of upcoming movies, including Ridley Scott’s Gladiator 2 (2024), Ethan Coen’s Drive-Away Dolls (2024), and this month’s Freaky Tales (2024). As for the TV realm, he’s expected to reprise his roles in The Last of Us Season 2 and The Mandalorian Season 4, though audiences likely won’t see these projects hit the small screen anytime soon. While it has yet to be confirmed, Pascal could also be making his MCU debut in the upcoming Fantastic Four (2025) movie after rumors of his casting as Reed Richards went viral back in November.

Until then, however, Pascal has fans fretting about his health after a recent image was shared of him ringing in the new year with friends. The photo, uploaded to Instagram by actress and filmmaker Jamie Ray Newman last night, shows the actor wearing what appears to be a shoulder and arm cast, striking concern as many were left to wonder what could’ve caused his mysterious injury. Users have since flooded the comments section of the post, with one writing, “What happened to Pedro’s arm?”

Although Pascal has yet to comment on his medical condition, he has been vocal about his ongoing back pain in recent years. Supposedly, the pain forced him to skip out on his speaking obligation at the Second Stage Theater’s Sapphire Anniversary Gala this past November, during which his longtime friend Sarah Paulson was honored. The actress poked fun at Pascal during her speech, joking, “My back hurts! I can’t get on a plane!”

There’s also the off-chance that Pascal was injured while filming Gladiator 2, which resumed filming in Malta after the SAG-AFTRA strike was resolved. This wouldn’t be the first time Pascal has suffered an on-set injury, as Din Djarin’s bloodied face in The Mandalorian Season 1 finale was, in fact, a bit more real than he might’ve let on. He said of the incident, “I stepped out of the make-up trailer looking at my sides and walk into a piece of plywood. I’d never gone to the hospital from work before.”

Hopefully, Pedro Pascal will take the time to rest and heal before his next big public appearances at Sunday’s 81st annual Golden Globes Awards and Willem Dafoe’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, which will be held on Monday, January 8, at 11:30 a.m. PT.

