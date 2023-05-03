‘The Mandalorian’ Pedro Pascal to Star In ‘Gladiator’ Sequel

The Sequel to Gladiator (2000) will be star-studded!

It has become almost a tradition in Hollywood to create sequels decades after the first film. In many cases, these sequels bank on nostalgia and a strong first film to carry the second; in others, there was simply more story to tell. Hopefully, for fans’ sake, the case with the sequel to Gladiator will be the latter, and with the amazing cast thus far, it’s shaping up to be amazing!

The first film, released twenty-three years ago, was a game changer in cinema. In the mid-twentieth century, films like Ben-Hur (1959), Spartacus (1960), and others brought the ancient world to life on the big screen. Gladiators fought, chariots raced, and centurions patrolled marble halls in grand, sweeping epics that seemingly died off as soon as they had risen to popularity.

Much like the pirate films of that same era, these types of movies would get another chance with Gladiator and Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003). Both had the feel of classic Hollywood movies and while Pirates heralded the return of swashbuckling adventure, Gladiator was a different animal entirely.

While yes, there was plenty of action, the movie was emotional and dramatic. Maximus Decimus Meridius (Russell Crowe), a formal Roman commander, is enslaved, his family killed by the empire he served, as he rises through the gladiatorial ranks to get his revenge on Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix), a childish and cruel emperor who kills his own father in order to inherit the empire.

Although he had earned success before, director Ridley Scott’s film catapulted Russell Crowe to stardom, earning him an Academy Award for Best Actor in the Movie and landing him many other comparable roles in dramas and action films. While it’s a safe bet that Crowe won’t be coming back, as he died in the last movie, the other members of the cast make the new film sound like a contender!

Connie Nielsen, who played Emperor Commodus’ (Phoenix) sister, Lucilla, is returning, as well as the character Lucius (Paul Mescal), though played by a different actor. One of the most interesting casting choices, however, has just been revealed. Deadline reported that Pedro Pascal, star of The Mandalorian and The Last of Us, will be joining the crew for the sequel.

Though his role has yet to be disclosed, with an actor with such name recognition as Pascal, it’s safe to assume that he won’t be in the background and might even be the lead in the new movie. He certainly has the skill and the dramatic acting ability to be able to pull off a performance similar to the one Crowe gave in the first film. The question will be: will he be allowed to remove his helmet this time?

The second Gladiator movie is slated to release on November 22, 2024, and stars Connie Nielsen as Lucilla, Paul Mescal as Lucius, Joseph Quinn as Emperor Caracalla, and Denzel Washington, Barry Keoghan, and Pedro Pascal in as yet undisclosed roles, with a rumored appearance from Djimon Hounsou. Though no plot details have been given yet, Ridley Scott is returning to direct this epic sequel, twenty-four years in the making.

