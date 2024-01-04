Pedro Pascal to Honor Willem Dafoe in Special Ceremony

Perhaps no one working in Hollywood today has a portfolio as varied as Willem Dafoe’s. The actor, who’s graced the silver screen since the early 1980s, has enjoyed somewhat of a career resurgence in recent years — particularly among younger audiences — thanks to his roles in A24 horror indies such as The Lighthouse (2019), his many collaborations with Wes Anderson, and of course, his gigs in two of the most lucrative film franchises of all time — Marvel and DC. Now, Dafoe is set to receive a massive honor, and most would agree that it’s about damn time.

From his role as the villainous Green Goblin in the Tobey Maguire-fronted Spider-Man movies of the early 2000s to leading muted horror-thrillers like Inside (2023), there’s no denying that Willem Dafoe has some serious range. And although he didn’t reprise his role as Nuidis Vulko for the recent Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023), most would agree that the longtime actor is just getting started, with projects like Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu (2024) on the not-so-distant horizon.

Until then, on the cusp of what will most likely be his fifth Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor in filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos’ latest outing, Poor Things (2023), Dafoe is gearing up to accept a prestigious honor: a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame — the 2,768th one, to be specific. The ceremony will take place on Monday, January 8, at 11:30 a.m. PT at 6284 Hollywood Boulevard, during which he will receive his star in the category of Motion Pictures.

Dafoe’s Walk of Fame ceremony will also include speeches from two of his fellow A-listers: Pedro Pascal and Patricia Arquette. The Mandalorian star worked alongside Dafoe for director Zhang Yimou’s historical epic The Great Wall (2017), while Arquette and Dafoe joined forces for Gonzo Girl, which premiered in September 2023. Walk of Famer and iHeart Media personality Ellen K will emcee the event.

“Willem Dafoe is an immensely talented and versatile actor who has become a prominent figure in the film industry. He has captivated audiences with his remarkable performances, often portraying characters with a unique intensity and complexity,” stated Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in an official press release. “The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to honor Willem with the first Walk of Fame star of 2024!”

Considering Dafoe’s undeniable cultural impact, it’s bound to be one of the most buzz-worthy Walk of Fame ceremonies of all time, coming on the heels of Home Alone (1990) actor Macaulay Culkin’s honoring back in December. And with Pedro Pascal scheduled to speak, people are certainly going to show up in droves.

Those hoping to catch a glimpse of Willem Dafoe’s Walk of Fame ceremony can try their luck in-person or stream it live at walkoffame.com.

