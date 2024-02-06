‘Star Wars’ Series Moves Forward After Tragic Death

Home » Entertainment » Star Wars

Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) destroying a star map with his lightsaber

Credit: Lucasfilm

As Ahsoka moves forward with season two, fans are wondering how the Star Wars series can continue without one beloved actor.

Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) in 'Ahsoka'
Credit: Lucasfilm

Star Wars is easily one of the most popular franchises in the world. Ever since the first film was released, fans around the world have dreamt about becoming a Jedi Knight, destroying the Death Star, and traveling a galaxy far, far away with Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Princess Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher), and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill).

The most recent success story to come from the Star Wars universe is Ahsoka. The Disney+ series proved wildly popular, mostly due to its incredible cast, which included Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka Tano), Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Sabine Wren), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Hera Syndulla), Ivanna Sakhno (Shin Hati), and the late Ray Stevenson (Baylan Skoll).

The team behind the popular Star Wars show has announced that a second season has been greenlit. While this is certainly exciting, fans are wondering how they will handle villain Baylan Skoll after Ray Stevenson tragically passed away before the series premiered. But if you look at the announcement, there may be a clue.

How Will ‘Ahsoka’ Handle Baylan Skoll?

Ahsoka clashing lightsabers with Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson)
Credit: Lucasfilm

Recently, the Ahsoka team confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that the series would come back for a second season. While fans still have questions regarding the fate of Baylan Skoll after Ray Stevenson’s sudden death, it seems that the character will still be around.

The teaser art shows Ahsoka and Sabine standing on the hand of the Father, meaning they will be following Baylan as he searches for the greater power he sensed while on Peridea. This means that Baylan Skoll will still be around with a new actor taking over the role.

Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati in profile on a gray sky
Credit: Lucasfilm

Fans have already begun speculating over who could possibly step in for the role, suggesting actors like Liev Schreiber, Graham McTavish, or even Russell Crowe taking over the stoic character. No matter who they choose, they’ll have some pretty big shoes to fill.

Who would you like to see play Baylon Skoll in Ahsoka season two? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below.

Jeremy Hanna

Jeremy Hanna is what happens when you put all of your skill points into constitution and charisma. A So Cal native, Jeremy’s favorite topics are Pokemon, Theme Parks, LEGOs, video games, and lots of other things that are far too expensive. He currently writes for thegamer.com and The Completionist on YouTube.

