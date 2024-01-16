Fans Outraged as ‘Star Wars’ Icon Snubbed From Emmys In Memoriam Tribute

Last night’s 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards celebrated the best and brightest of TV actors, producers, writers, and other creators, with HBO’s Succession and Netflix/A24’s Beef dominating each of the categories. But during the In Memoriam segment, which paid a moving tribute to several departed stars, Star Wars fans were quick to point out one missing performer from the Disney+ Ahsoka series — and quickly took to social media to point out his absence.

Related: Elton John and Disney Win Ultimate Hollywood Honor at Emmys

2023 saw the deaths of several film and TV stars who were honored during Monday’s 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. This year’s In Memoriam section was introduced by Rob Reiner and Sally Struthers, who paid an extended tribute to All in the Family creator and six-time Emmy winner Norman Lear, who died in December at the age of 101. Singer Charlie Puth and the musical duo The War and Treaty sang Puth’s “See You Again” while a video montage played of those who had passed, including Angela Lansbury, Leslie Jordan, Friends’ Matthew Perry, Barbara Walters, and Euphoria star Angus Cloud.

While it’s difficult to include every notable figure from throughout the TV landscape in the brief segment, users on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) didn’t hesitate to point out the omissions, particularly after Ahsoka and Rome actor Ray Stevenson was left out of the broadcast entirely. Stevenson, who died on May 21, 2023, at age 58, made a splash in the Star Wars fandom thanks to his role as mysterious Darksider Baylan Skoll in the Disney+ show, where he starred opposite Rosario Dawson.

Related: ‘Ahsoka’ Actress Mourns Late Co-Star: “Just Such a Larger Than Life Person”

Ahsoka honored Stevenson in the final moments of the first episode, titled “Part One: Master and Apprentice,” with a touching dedication that read, “For our friend, Ray,” before the credits rolled. The Dave Filoni-helmed show was recently renewed by Lucasfilm for Season 2, leading many fans to wonder who would replace him as Baylan Skoll if showrunners decide to recast the character for future Star Wars storytelling.

It’s a shame the #Emmys left out Ray Stevenson from in memoriam

It’s a shame the #Emmys left out Ray Stevenson from in memoriam pic.twitter.com/Pq9CK8vpYC — Bot #4387 (@Bot4387) January 16, 2024

Meanwhile, user @ThomasStorai put the Television Academy on blast for not adding Stevenson to the segment, asking how the electoral body could forget to include such a powerful figure in the film and TV landscape:

Shame on the TV Academy, how could they omit Ray Stevenson?

Shame on the TV Academy, how could they omit Ray Stevenson? https://t.co/NLit1N7TKY — Thomas Storaï (@ThomasStorai) January 16, 2024

@I_Am_Orion also expressed their frustration with Stevenson being left out of the Emmy’s In Memoriam section, posting, “Why was maybe other than Matthew Perry and a few others, the biggest name to be remembered not shown?”

Not seeing anyone talk about this, but during the in memoriam portion of the Emmys last night, why was maybe other than Matthew Perry and a few others, the biggest name to be remembered not shown? Where was my man Ray Stevenson?!? #Emmys #Emmys2024 #RayStevenson #InMemoriam

Not seeing anyone talk about this, but during the in memoriam portion of the Emmys last night, why was maybe other than Matthew Perry and a few others, the biggest name to be remembered not shown? Where was my man Ray Stevenson?!?#Emmys #Emmys2024 #RayStevenson #InMemoriam pic.twitter.com/qfXM5HgkBJ — Orion (@I_Am_Orion) January 16, 2024

However, Ray Stevenson wasn’t the only prominent TV actor who audiences felt was snubbed from the Emmy’s death tribute. Jerry Springer, best remembered for his long-running talk show The Jerry Springer Show, died at the age of 79 of pancreatic cancer last April, and was also missing from the In Memoriam segment, along with Al Brown and Julian Sands.

Ryan O’Neal, who also passed away last month at the age of 82, had television credits stretching back to the 1960s, including Peyton Place and Bones, on top of high-profile film roles in Stanley Kubrick’s Barry Lyndon (1975) and Peter Bogdanovich’s screwball comedy, What’s Up, Doc? (1972), in which he starred opposite Barbara Streisand. O’Neal’s son, Patrick, took to X after the Emmys to share his reaction to his father being left out of the tribute, writing, “Sad and mad is a paralyzing combo:”

Wasn’t watching #Emmys but someone let me know they left my dad out of the “in memoriam” …. kind of wish I didn’t know right now but I would’ve found out. Sad and mad is a paralyzing combo.

Wasn’t watching #Emmys but someone let me know they left my dad out of the “in memoriam” ….

kind of wish I didn’t know right now but I would’ve found out. Sad and mad is a paralyzing combo. — Patrick O'Neal (@Patrick_ONeal) January 16, 2024

Ultimately, given the time constraints of the telecast, it’s inevitable that live TV programs like the Emmys and the Oscars will, unfortunately, not be able to include all notable celebrities who passed away throughout the year. Still, it’s surprising that actors as reputable as Ryan O’Neal, Jerry Springer, and Ray Stevenson were left out of the In Memoriam video entirely, given their popularity among audiences and decade-spanning careers in the entertainment industry.

Here’s hoping these departed performers will be adequately honored during this year’s awards season in the ceremonies to come.

Did you notice a different actor, producer, or writer who was missing from this year’s In Memoriam segment at the Primetime Emmy Awards? Let us know in the comments below!