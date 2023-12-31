Multiple Heartbreaking Hollywood Deaths End 2023 with Tears

As 2023 comes to an end this evening, many have been looking back at the year, reflecting on what has happened, both good and bad. While we did see several positive moments over the past 365 days, there were also many sad ones, including a variety of deaths within the Disney and entertainment community that shook fans to their core, and at times, left us in tears.

Of course, one of the biggest deaths of the year, and one that certainly affected millions, was the passing of Matthew Perry. The Friends star was found dead in his hot tub, after a long battle against substance abuse.

In the show, as we shared, “Matthew Perry played Chandler Bing, who is an executive in statistical analysis and data reconfiguration for a large multi-national corporation, a job which he despises (also, a job title that Monica nor Rachel were able to remember which caused them to lose their apartment during a game of trivia).”

Perry has touched millions, season after season, always being the guy that audiences can count on to make them laugh when they need a chuckle. While Perry opened up on the burden he felt having to always be the one to make audiences smile, he excelled at it. In the end, Friends star Matthew Perry died of ketamine overdose, according to his autopsy. Los Angeles medical examiner says drowning and heart disease were contributing factors in actor’s accidental death.

Sadly, we also covered that 25-year-old Euphoria star Angus Cloud was found dead at his family’s home.

His family left a statement, “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” the statement read. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.”

It continued: “Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.

“Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

In addition, the show’s producer, Kevin Turen also sadly passed at 44 years old.

Just this month, we also shared that Walt Disney Company veteran Dick Nunis had sadly passed away.

“Today, we mourn the passing of Dick Nunis, a true Disney Legend whose contributions to The Walt Disney Company have touched the lives of millions of people all over the world,” said Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger. “What started as a summer job training future Disneyland employees would ultimately become a storied 44-year career at Disney. Dick took the values and philosophies he learned directly from Walt and incorporated them into everything he did at Disney. We are grateful for his many achievements and we extend our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones.”

Norman Lear, a man who paved the way for sitcoms in a way that no other could, had also passed at the remarkable age of 101. Lear’s most iconic works include the creation and production of influential sitcoms like All in the Family, Maude, The Jeffersons, Good Times, and One Day at a Time.

As we shared, “just last year, Disney released a documentary on Lear, titled, Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter. Sadly, just after this documentary was released and filmed, Lear had passed.”

Pete Kozachik, who was the visual effects supervisor for The Nightmare Before Christmas, had also passed away. Kozachik worked on multiple films from Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones to Coraline to Corpse Bride, Ghostbusters, and more.

Sergio Calderón had also died at 77. He starred as one of the Pirates of the Caribbean actors in Disney’s franchise. Calderón starred in the third instalment, Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), as Captain Eduardo Villanueva, Pirate Lord of the Adriatic Sea.

Mark Margolis, known for his roles in Breaking Bad (2008) and Better Call Saul (2015), passed away at 83.

This year also marked the death of entertainment legends such as Jerry Springer, Sinead O’Connor, Tina Turner, Paul Reubens, Jacky Oh!, Bob Barker, Jimmy Buffett, Raquel Welch, Heather Armstrong, Alan Arkin, Andrea Evans, Tony Bennett, Clarence Avant, and Diane Feinstein.

Inside the Magic sends condolences to all friends and families affected by these tragic passings, this past year.