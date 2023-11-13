Beloved ‘Euphoria’ Legend Passes Away at Tragically Young Age

A beloved member of Hollywood, and one of the people who made Euphoria the undeniable star that the show is today, has tragically passed.

Euphoria is an American teen drama television series created by Sam Levinson and produced in partnership with A24, that debuted with “Pilot” on June 16, 2019 on HBO.

Follow Rue Bennett, Jules Vaughn, and an emotionally-powered ensemble cast as they navigate through high school, sex, drugs, and more. It is based on the Israeli series of the name, created by Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, and Tmira Yardeni.

After the second season, Variety wrote, “The Zendaya-led drama hit yet another series high with its Season 2 finale episode Sunday, drawing 6.6 million viewers across HBO and HBO Max. To date, the “Euphoria” Season 2 premiere’s viewership is approaching 19 million viewers in the U.S.”

The publication continued, “According to HBO, “Euphoria” Season 2 episodes are now averaging 16.3 million viewers, which is the best performance for any season of an HBO series over the past 18 years, other than “Game of Thrones,” which pulled in an average of 46 million viewers across its eighth and final season in 2019.”

In the recent second season, our central character, Rue Bennett (Emmy-winner Zendaya), experienced a relapse into drug use. Simultaneously, she reunited with her lover and best friend, Jules Vaughn (Hunter Schafer), but their reunion brought about some tumultuous moments.

Elsewhere in the storyline, Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi) found himself entangled in a dramatic love triangle involving his ex-girlfriend Maddy Perez (Alexa Demie) and her troubled best friend, Cassie Howard (Sydney Sweeney).

Additionally, Rue’s friend Fezco (Angus Cloud) faced significant challenges and danger while also developing a closer connection with Cassie’s kind-hearted sister, Lexi Howard (Maude Apatow).

Tragically, the second season marked the final appearance of Angus Cloud as Fezco, as Angus passed away this summer. At just 25 years old, he dealt with the loss of his father and struggled with his own mental health.

His family left a statement, “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” the statement read. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.”

It continued: “Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.

“Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

That death is what makes this recent one even more tragic.

Today, it was confirmed that Kevin Turen, producer of Euphoria, passed away. He also produced The Idol, and Ti West’s X, Pearl and MaXXXine, has died. He was only 44.

The Hollywood Reporter wrote:

“Despite his many achievements in Hollywood, Kevin’s greatest passion was his family and friends,” Jay Penske, CEO of PMC and a close friend of Turen, said in a statement. “He was so proud of his children. He and his wife, Evelina, were resolved that their children grow up with great values and ensured they make a difference in the broader world. Our collective heart breaks for them, and we all feel such a profound sense of loss. We will miss Kevin so much, and this town lost one of its brightest rising stars today.”

Turen shared a close association with Sam and Ashley Levinson. Together, they co-established Little Lamb Productions, the production company behind HBO’s immensely impactful drama series Euphoria, which garnered 25 Emmy Award nominations and won nine.

At the moment, we have yet to see cast such as Zendaya (notable for her role as MJ in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home) speak out on the death of the producer; however, it certainly will be leaving all who work on the production somber, as a key and influential party of the show’s family is now gone.

Below, you can see an image of Kevin, from Daily Loud (@DailyLoud).

Kevin Turen, Producer on “Euphoria”and “The Idol” Dies at 44

Kevin Turen, Producer on "Euphoria"and "The Idol" Dies at 44 pic.twitter.com/6w4p3Cvpk9 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) November 13, 2023

It was recently confirmed that “Euphoria season 3 is indeed in the works. However, it won’t be arriving anytime soon. In a recent press event, HBO’s head, Casey Bloys, officially confirmed that Euphoria Season 3 is slated for release in 2025.” Fans were hoping for an early 2025 premiere, however, with the strike having shut down the industry for over 100 days, it is likely that the season will be in the later half of the year.

We at Inside the Magic send well-wishes and condolences to the family and friends of Kevin Turen.