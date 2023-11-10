‘Euphoria’ Star Speaks Out on Live-Action Zelda Casting

Nintendo has announced a live-action Legend of Zelda is in the works, and one actress is being called out to play the iconic Princess Zelda.

The Legend of Zelda franchise was created by Shigeru Miyamoto and Takashi Tezuka and began back in 1986. It has since gone on to include numerous entries into the canon. As one of the most famous video game properties in the world, a Legend of Zelda movie seemed inevitable, and now fans are wondering who could play Princess Zelda and iconic Hylian, Link.

After the billion-dollar and rather surprising smash hit The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) took over the Spring box office, it only seems natural for more Nintendo gaming franchises to make their way to the big screen. The announcement of a live-action Zelda film was announced earlier this week.

“This is Miyamoto. I have been working on the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda for many years now with Avi Arad-san, who has produced many mega-hit films,” wrote Shigeru Miyamoto, Representative Director and Fellow of Nintendo, on the Nintendo’s X account (formerly Twitter). “I have asked Avi-san to produce this film with me, and we have now officially started the development of the film with Nintendo itself heavily involved in the production. It will take time until its completion, but I hope you look forward to seeing it.”

The press release from Nintendo goes on to state that Wes Ball, director of the Maze Runner film franchise, will helm the movie. The live-action Zelda movie is a joint effort from Nintendo and Sony Pictures, with over half of the finances coming from the former, while the latter will handle the theatrical distribution.

As soon as the announcement dropped, many fans of the franchise quickly jumped on the fan-casting train, and one name cropped up multiple times. So much so that the actress herself has seen the casting wishes.

Speaking to Variety on the red carpet for her upcoming blockbuster The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (2023), Hunter Schafer confirmed she had seen the fan casting, stating: “That would be so cool […] I love the game, personally. I played it as a kid, and I still play it now. Who knows! That would be pretty cool.”

Related: ‘Hunger Games’ Brings Back Katniss Amidst Rachel Zegler Controversy

The Euphoria star had previously spoken to Entertainment Tonight on the same matter, “I mean, yeah, that would be cool. I played that video game a bunch when I was a kid. That’s such a good game.”

Schafer stars in both seasons of Euphoria as Jules Vaughn, alongside Zendaya, who plays Rue Bennett. She will next appear as Tigris Snow in the new Hunger Games franchise movie, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which acts as a prequel to the original three movies and is set long before the reign of the Mockingjay. Yes, that means no Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen in this feature film. Tom Blyth stars as Coriolanus Snow, with Rachel Zegler appearing as Lucy Gray Baird.

Related: Fans Can’t Believe New ‘Moana’ Look With Zendaya and Dwayne Johnson

The transgender actress and LGBTQIAP+ activist will soon appear in the horror film Cuckoo (2023) from director Tilman Singer. Dan Stevens (Beauty and the Beast) and Jessica Henwick (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery) also star in Cuckoo alongside Schafer.

As for Hunter Schafer’s return as Jules Vaughn, the Sam Levinson-created HBO drama will return for a third season, likely to air in 2025.

Would you like to see Euphoria star Hunter Schafer take on the role of Princess Zelda in the upcoming Legend of Zelda movie? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!