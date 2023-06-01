‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Star Sadly Passes Away

A star of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise has sadly passed away, reports confirm.

Sergio Calderón, 77, has died surrounded by his family. One of the Pirates of the Caribbean actors in Disney’s sprawling swashbuckling epic fantasy, Calderón starred in the third installment, Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), as Captain Eduardo Villanueva, Pirate Lord of the Adriatic Sea.

Calderón died of natural causes in a Los Angeles hospital surrounded by his family, Calderón’s spokesperson has confirmed (via The Hollywood Reporter).

As well as his role as Captain Eduardo Villanueva in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Calderón also appeared in The Missing (2003), The Ruins (2008), Little Fockers (2010), and more recently in the television shows, Better Things, The Seven Faces of Jane, and The Resort.

Another big movie Calderón lent his acting talents was Men in Black (1997). In the science-fiction classic, Calderón played José, whose head is displayed on a sword during a scene with Tommy Lee Jones’ K. He starred in Men in Black with Jones and Will Smith‘s J.

Calderón has been in the showbiz industry for years, with THR writing, “Born on July 21, 1945, Calderón moved from his home in a tropical village to Mexico City when he was 10 and studied at the Instituto Andrés Soler of the Asociación Nacional de Actores.”

During his time on the set of Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End, Calderón posted photos to social media of him with fellow Pirates actors Johnny Depp and Keith Richards. Depp, of course, plays the fan-favorite Captain Jack Sparrow and has been in every Pirates outing since 2003. Richards plays Jack Sparrow’s father, Captain Edward Teague, former Pirate Lord of Madagascar and the Keeper of the Pirate Codex.

As for the Pirates of the Caribbean series, where Calderón made his standout performance, the Disney franchise is in flux after the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard controversy over the last few years.

At present, fans don’t know exactly what is happening with plans for a sixth movie.

