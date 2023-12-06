Beloved Comedy Legend Tragically Passes Away After Filming Disney Documentary

Thanks to the world of entertainment, many of us are able to relive or enter fantasy worlds where we can feel emotions based on what we are watching. If you are looking to fall in love, you may pop on The Notebook, if you want to indulge in tragedy, Titanic, if you want action, The Avengers or Indiana Jones, if you are looking for a fun comedy, Friends, and the list goes on and on.

Overall, it is thanks to the millions of movies and TV shows that we as consumers have access to that allow us to escape our reality for chunks of time, and live in someone else’s. We as humans love storytelling, and it is also the actors within those projects that bring us on the adventure each time. Because of our natural love for cinema, it is easy for anyone to develop a love and deep affinity for the actors who allow us to be told story after story.

Sadly, when an actor, writer, or film creator who has touched so many through their career and ground-breaking projects passes, the world mourns.

Norman Lear, a man who paved the way for sitcoms in a way that no other could, has died at the remarkable age of 101.

As confirmed by Variety, “Writer-producer-developer Norman Lear, who revolutionized American comedy with such daring, immensely popular early-‘70s sitcoms as “All in the Family” and “Sanford and Son,” died on Tuesday. He was 101.”

Lear’s most iconic works include the creation and production of influential sitcoms like All in the Family, Maude, The Jeffersons, Good Times, and One Day at a Time.

All in the Family (1971-1979) was particularly revolutionary for its time, addressing social and political issues through the eyes of the working-class Bunker family. The show earned critical acclaim and numerous awards, including multiple Emmys.

Lear continued his success with Maude (1972-1978), a spinoff of All in the Family. Additionally, The Jeffersons (1975-1985) made waves through its breakthrough in diversity. Both Maude and The Jeffersons also received massive acclaim and contributed to Lear’s reputation as a trailblazer in television, among many other shows he created.

In addition to his sitcoms, Lear co-founded Tandem Productions and later Embassy Communications.

Norman Lear’s impact on American television earned him numerous awards, including multiple Emmy Awards and Golden Globes, his first nomination being won decades ago in 1968 when he received an Oscar nomination for his screenplay for Divorce American Style.

As Variety pointed out, “Lear’s big-screen credits included the scripts for Come Blow Your Horn (1963); The Night They Raided Minsky’s (1968); The Thief Who Came to Dinner (1971); Stand By Me (1986) and The Princess Bride (1987), both of which were directed by former All in the Family co-star Rob Reiner; and Fried Green Tomatoes (1991). ”

It appears that Lear passed of natural causes in his own home.

“Thank you for the moving outpouring of love and support in honor of our wonderful husband, father, and grandfather,” Lear’s family said in a statement. “Norman lived a life of creativity, tenacity, and empathy. He deeply loved our country and spent a lifetime helping to preserve its founding ideals of justice and equality for all. Knowing and loving him has been the greatest of gifts. We ask for your understanding as we mourn privately in celebration of this remarkable human being.”

Just last year, Disney released a documentary on Lear, titled, Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter. Sadly, just after this documentary was released and filmed, Lear had passed.

Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, said in a statement:

“Norman’s illustrious career is revered by so many, and we are honored to be celebrating his legacy with this special night of entertainment. We have been lucky to work with Norman on a number of projects over the years, and it’s only fitting that his centennial birthday be marked by the biggest names in Hollywood raising a glass to toast, and perhaps gently roast, the television icon.”

Lear had this to say about the special production in his name, “I’ve always believed music and laughter have added time to my life. I’ve seen a lot throughout my 100 years, but I would’ve never imagined America having a front-row seat to my birthday celebration. Thank you, ABC. Thank you, Done & Dusted. Even, This, I get to experience.”

While All in the Family and its subsequent series revolutionized television by introducing a sharp political edge and unprecedented frankness, Norman Lear later offered a reflective perspective on the show’s ultimate impact.

He expressed that, at the time, he didn’t perceive it as a transformative force in television. Lear pointed out the enduring presence of a Judeo-Christian ethic spanning thousands of years, acknowledging that even the show’s groundbreaking approach couldn’t erase racism. In his view, the idea that a half-hour comedy could bring about significant societal change seemed to him somewhat impractical.

While Lear may not have wanted to give himself a pat on the back that he deserves, his prolific and forward-thinking work has altered the way Hollywood has told stories, with opinions and diversity.

We at Inside the Magic share our condolences to Lear’s third wife Lyn Davis, six children and four grandchildren.