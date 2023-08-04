‘Breaking Bad’ Star Sadly Passes Away

Mark Margolis, mostly known for his roles in Breaking Bad (2008) and Better Call Saul (2015), passed away at 83.

Mark Margolis – A Legendary Actor

According to media outlets, Margolis died Thursday at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City following a “short illness,” according to his son. Mark Margolis was known for his roles in the wildly popular Breaking Bad series and its spinoff series, Better Call Saul. But Margolis was known for many other films and series throughout his impressive acting career. He portrayed Alberto The Shadow in Scarface (1983) alongside Al Pacino. He also played alongside former costar Brian Cranston in the short-lived series Your Honor (2020). Margolis portrayed Carmine Conti as a regular in the series. Margolis was nominated for an Emmy in 2012 for acting as Hector “Tio” Salamanca in Breaking Bad. He was a fan-favorite character, a former cartel enforcer who communicated using a brass bell attached to his wheelchair. In the Prequal series, he portrayed his younger version of Tio before he was submitted to the popular wheelchair we’ve all come to know.

In an interview in 2013 with Time Magazine, Margolis told the news site how he felt about portraying a character who didn’t speak any words throughout the entire series. He said to Times, “It was a marvelous creature! The fact that he didn’t have any words was not an issue for me. I was delighted not to have learn any lines. I mean, I had to know what was going on and learn my cues, but the fact that I didn’t have to master lines was great. I got to fly out to New Mexico and not worry about memorizing anything.” The actor had been in the industry since the early 1970s. He was best known for portraying villains. Still, he was described as being “humorous” and “self-deprecating.”

In another interview with Vulture in 2016, he told the media news outlet that at least “three guys a day” stopped him and only knew him from the movie Scarface. “My God, you’re talking about something from 30 years ago,” Margolis told Vulture. He continued to mention that he considered himself a “curmudgeon,” and he gets into these types of things with people where he felt insecure with people when they approached him. He got the chance to sit down with and conduct an interview with his Better Call Saul costar Jonathan Banks in 2022 and said the following: