Disney World Expansions Announced, New Experiences and Attractions Coming Soon

There have been several claims that Disney World is “empty” or that Park attendance is way down. But despite these claims and rumors, Walt Disney World is preparing for many new experiences and attractions this year and next. Here’s everything coming to the Parks between now and 2024.

Is Disney World Empty, or Are People Just Freaking Out Over an Anomaly?

As it said up top, there’s been heavy debate on whether or not the Parks at Disney in Orlando have been empty. Many have referred to the Parks as “ghost towns.” The media went into a frenzy at the start of July when news outlets like CNN, FOX NEWS, ABC NEWS, The New York Post, and others reported how empty Disney World became during the 4th of July holiday weekend and actual day. So, was the Fourth of July an anomaly? Since that fateful day, Disney World Parks have seen a steady incline of Disney World Guests throughout variable days and times. If you look at things from an outside perspective, you will undoubtedly believe that Disney World is empty. But in retrospect, you’d see that the Parks might be low in attendance compared to recent years, but people are still storming the gates to get on their favorite rides. Regardless, Disney is still pumping out new experiences and attractions for Guests to enjoy that are set to open this year and next.

What’s New Coming This Summer?

As far as this summer goes, a few things have been added or will be added to the Parks that will give Guests something new to experience. Shiki-Sai: Sushi Izakaya, located on the top floor of the Japanese pavilion inside of EPCOT, opened in May. The restaurant is a sit-down one for the entire family to enjoy. According to the official Disney Parks blog:

Here, you’ll be able to experience the essence of Japan’s seasonal festivals, where each month brings a new celebration to your table. From hanging tanzaku to celebrate Tanabata in July to savoring moon-viewing dumplings in September, a cultural representative from Japan will guide you through each unique festival experience, one bite at a time. The atmosphere also embraces the festivals of Japan, with the atmosphere featuring beautiful, hand painted artwork and lanterns highlighting some of the natural wonders that Japan offers as well. Each and every visit is designed to create unforgettable memories that capture the spirit of Japan’s vibrant seasonal festivities.

But that’s not all. Never ago, Disney filed permits to bring about an all-new meet-n-greet with everyone’s favorite wacky and funny dragon – Figment. According to WDWNT, Disney (EPCOT) filed a permit that contracts Bungalow Scenic Studios for “installation of scenic items” at Imagination! Pavilion. It’s already been confirmed that this meet-n-greet is coming to the EPCOT before the summer ends. But with this being an iconic character, WDW looks to be pulling out all the stops. With the end of the summer (technically) already and many schools getting back in session soon, the Figment Meet-N-Greet should be opening anytime more quickly over the next few weeks. So that’s it for the summer; what about the Fall? Here’s everything coming over the next few months.

Everything New Coming This Fall

Cast Member previews have begun for Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana. Besides the official Moana (2016) live-action remake coming in a few years and directed by the same person who did Hamilton, a new attraction experience is coming to EPCOT this Fall titled Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana. The attraction experience will be a self-guided tour on a trail where Guests can play and interact with water as it travels from the sky to the oceans and back again, according to the official WDW website. The attraction area will open to the general public within World Nature – the EPCOT neighborhood dedicated to understanding and preserving the natural beauty of our world, bringing balance and tranquillity to everyone who visits. There is no word yet on an official opening date from Disney, but Guests can expect this attraction area to open in late 2023, sometime between October and December of this year. Official testing has begun on the attraction experience reported by Inside The Magic a few weeks back. And as of recent, a video was leaked online giving Guests an official first look into the music that will be playing in the area where construction is nearly complete.

Attractions Magazine on Twitter recently posted a photo on the social platform showing a group of Cast Members and their Guests conducting a preview of Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, yesterday at EPCOT. Per the photo above, Disney Cast Members and their Guests were standing in a line that entered the new area behind walls as construction continued throughout portions of EPCOT. This will undoubtedly mean that Disney World is that much closer to opening the site up to the general public. The new site is expected to open sometime in the Fall. With August starting quickly, Autumn is just around the corner. Besides this unique experience coming to EPCOT, another meet-n-greet is coming to the Disney Resort.

Coming to the Magic Kingdom soon, Maribel from the hit animated Disney movie Encanto (2021) will greet Guests at her meet-n-greet location. The character was introduced to the Magic Kingdom in 2022. Still, it was not officially given a spot for children and families to take photos, meet the character, and more until it was confirmed this year that she would be getting her location. But Disney World confirmed she would be coming to Magic Kingdom later this year (Autumn). Another big area coming to Disney World will be located inside EPCOT. World Celebration Neighborhood has been under construction for quite some time, with the entire site closed down as WDW announced a new area coming later this Fall.

The new land will have many additions allowing Guests to explore and experience all-new wonders. According to the official Walt Disney World Resort website:

World Celebration will offer a beautiful hub divided into several different gardens, with a central planter based on the five-ring EPCOT logo. Filled with ample seating and shade, you’ll be invited to connect with one another and the nature around you in this lush new area. Each of these gardens will have their own identities, and they’ll change along with the festivals throughout the year.

These are the new experiences and lands coming this Fall. Now let’s look at what Disney is working on for the coming year and beyond.

All-New Experiences and Attractions Coming Between Now and the Not-So-Distant Future

For starters, The Hat Box Ghost was officially announced to be returning “sometime this year” by Disney. The iconic character was rumored to return to the Haunted Mansion for a while, and many thought it would never return. But Disney confirmed this news last week. It’s been speculated that the iconic and beloved Hat Box Ghost would return to some capacity. But fans and Guests quickly pointed out that WDW would take forever to bring back a spooky host that would welcome Guests as they entered an attraction inside the Magic Kingdom. The Hatbox Ghost appears to be a no-show despite the Haunted Mansion attraction closing for refurbishment recently. The character will not likely be installed in time for the Halloween season. The Haunted Mansion attraction inside the Magic Kingdom has closed for refurbishment from August 7 through 9, according to industry insider and reporter Scott Gustin on Twitter. According to the same Disney blog post, Guests can expect the beloved and iconic Hat Box Ghost to appear to Guests as they pass the Endless Hallway, welcoming himself inside from the swinging wake in the cemetery and grinning at the Doom Buggies as they set off deeper into the Haunted Mansion attraction. No other official word on an exact date from Disney at this time, but it sure is exciting to know at least that our Ghoulish friend will once again be welcoming us inside the Magic Kingdom.

A new nighttime spectacular fireworks show is coming to EPCOT sometime this year. The show will replace the past Disney Harmonious experience that many fans loved and enjoyed. The new show will invite Guests to gather around World Showcase Lagoon that will unite everyone through commonalities of heart in a “dazzling display of fireworks, lasers, music, and light.” This new spectacular will incorporate an original composition and select songs from the Disney songbook. No official name is yet since Disney has not released any further information.

Coming soon to Disney’s Boardwalk inside Disney Springs, The Cake Bake Shop Bakery by Gwendolyn Rogers will open to all Guests and will feature the following:

Cookies

French macarons

Brownies

Dessert bars

Pies

Cheesecakes

Per the official Disney World website:

Discover this new bakery with a whimsical atmosphere that complements the idyllic charm of Disney’s BoardWalk. Upon entering, you’ll find counters lined with handmade cakes that are one-of-a-kind in beauty and taste, attractively displayed on French porcelain platters topped with glass domes.

Honorable Mention for Disney World: Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

One last item on this list would be the popular Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, set to open in 2024. The attraction replaced the beloved and legendary Splash Mountain earlier this year when it closed in January. Since the ride officially closed in January of this year, Inside The Magic has been reporting on all the new changes that have taken shape on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which is set to open to the public next year. Recent reports indicate that Disney’s upcoming new attraction, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, will have “dozens of animatronics.” The ride will also feature many new characters not in the hit animated film. But Guests can expect to see the likelihood of known and lovable characters like Tiana, Naveen, Mama Odie, and Louise – which will be audio animatronics throughout the ride. Reports also claim that the fan-favorite characters will appear multiple times throughout the ride. The ride will open sometime in late 2024 in Magic Kingdom and Disneyland, California. According to Disney officials, the biggest news of this new attraction is the newly installed water tower that will now be the threshold for that portion of the land’s landmark. On their social media accounts, Disney World announced moments ago that Fontierland would look quite different from now on as the water tower for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure has been installed in Magic Kingdom. The water tower is massive and can be seen from a distance away once entering the land and make your way toward the upcoming attraction. Ashley Carter, the industry insider, also caught wind of the new water tower installed at the former Splash Mountain site and captured some new and exciting images of what Disney Park Guests can expect as they set their eyes on this new centerpiece in Frontierland.

Some other honorable mentions include some of the Disney Resort Hotels, like Wilderness Lodge, Port Orleans Resort, Animation Resort, Walt Disney World Swan, Polynesian Village Resort, and Caribbean Beach Resort, which will eventually get their annual and quarterly refurbishments, potentially adding some new things here and there. Well, that’s all for now, ladies and gentlemen. Be sure to be on the lookout for more news from Inside The Magic about new attractions, experiences, dining options, and more reports coming to the Disney Parks in Orlando.