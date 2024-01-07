Fans Pay Tribute To ‘TRON’ Star After Surprising Death

Beloved actress Cindy Morgan, most well-known for her performances in Caddyshack (1980) and TRON (1982), sadly passed away on December 30, 2023. She was 69 years old.

According to a report from TMZ, Morgan’s roommate returned to their home in Lake Worth Beach, Florida, after a holiday vacation. She then stated that she smelled a “strong odor” coming from Morgan’s room, where she was found dead. The last time she was seen alive was December 19, 2023.

This story was corroborated by the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office. A county representative confirmed that her death was from natural causes.

‘TRON’ Star Cindy Morgan Was “Timeless Grace” and “Undeniable Talent”

Born in Chicago, IL, as Cynthia Ann Cichorski, Cindy Morgan began her career as a DJ for WSDM before moving to Los Angeles and becoming the Irish Springs girl in advertisements. After having roles in Up Yours (1979) and American Gigolo (1980), Morgan gave her breakthrough performance in Caddyshack as Lacey Underall opposite Chevy Chase, Bill Murray, and Rodney Dangerfield.

She would go on to have dozens of acting credits, including appearances in The Love Boat (1977-1986), The Larry Sanders Show (1992-1998), Falcon Crest (1981-1990), and Galaxis (1995).

However, Morgan is arguably most beloved for her dual performance as Lora and Yori in the Disney cult classic TRON, starring opposite Jeff Bridges and Bruce Boxleitner. She would continue to be part of the TRON universe throughout her career, voicing Ma3a in the TRON 2.0 (2003) video game and reprising Lora to promote TRON: Legacy (2010).

Fans and Celebrities Alike Pay Tribute To the Beloved Actress

Numerous fans and celebrities have already come out on social media to pay tribute to Cindy Morgan. One of the first was Chicago film critic Richard Roeper, who reminded the world of her history with the city before saying, “What a lovely and talented and warm presence.”

Lydia Cornell, most well-known for her performance in Too Close For Comfort (1980-1987), echoed the sentiment, saying, “I can’t believe Cindy Morgan is gone! We did a few autograph shows together; such a sweet person… Rest in peace Angel.”

Meanwhile, fans came out in droves, paying homage to the 80s icon. “RIP [Cindy Morgan],” said X (formerly Twitter) user SciFi4Me. “There will never be another Yori.”

User Matthew Ewald went even deeper, saying, “An absolutely devastating loss. [Cindy Morgan] was timeless grace & undeniable talent. She will be profoundly missed. For TRON, for the Users & for the magic of cinema… Thank you, Cindy, for taking a whisper out of your life, to help change mine forever. #YoriLives & always will.”

