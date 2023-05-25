Jeff Bridges Gives Update On Cancer Treatment

Oscar-winning actor Jeff Bridges was rushed to the hospital in January 2021 with a cancer diagnosis. While he has remained mostly silent about his treatment, he recently spoke out about his treatment.

Jeff Bridges is an Academy Award-winning actor known for playing multiple iconic roles throughout his long career. After making casual appearances in his father Lloyd Bridges’ shows alongside his brother, Beau Bridges, Jeff had his breakthrough performance in The Last Picture Show (1971). Since then, he has also played Jack Prescott in King Kong (1976), Scott Hayden in Starman (1984), Jeffrey Lebowski in The Big Lebowski (1998), Otis “Bad” Blake in Crazy Heart (2009), and Rooster Cogburn in True Grit (2010).

Bridges has also been an active member of the Disney family, originating the characters of Kevin Flynn and CLU in TRON (1982), characters he’d reprise in the sequel TRON: Legacy (2010). He also played the villainous Obadiah Stane/Iron Monger in Iron Man (2008).

Needless to say, Jeff Bridges is an actor who is beloved around the world. Unfortunately, we almost lost him in 2021.

Jeff Bridges Battled Cancer and Covid at the Same Time

Related: Jeff Bridges Returns to The Grid for TRON Lightcycle / Run

While filming the drama series The Old Man (2022), Jeff Bridges admitted that he didn’t know he was filming fight scenes “with a 9-by-12-inch tumor in my body.” The actor was soon sent off to receive chemotherapy, but things took a turn for the worse when he contracted Covid at the same time.

“I had no immune system to fight it. Chemo had wiped that out, which made it really, really tough,” he said. “For me, cancer was nothing compared to the Covid.” While Bridges was receiving treatment for both, he says he went into “surrender mode.”

“I couldn’t understand how you’d fight it. So I fought by surrendering, which is not the same as giving up.” He continued, “What I really felt at the time was love. Love was certainly magnified for me during this time. Not only from the people around me, but also the love in my own heart for them. So what I did was more like giving in to love, you know?” And it turns out, the love and surrendering worked.

The Tumor Has Reduced To “The Size of a Marble”

Related: Fans Are Celebrating 15 Years of ‘Iron Man’ and the Creation of the MCU

Jeff Bridges wound up spending five months inside a hospital and was treated with chemotherapy and plasmids from other patients who had recovered from Covid. Well, the tumor is now “the size of a marble,” and the actor says he has his wife and cast to thank.

Bridges said his wife “was an absolute champion. She really fought to keep me off a ventilator. I didn’t want to be on it, and the doctors didn’t necessarily want that. But Sue was adamant.”

He also gave credit to the cast and crew of The Old Man, saying, “I’m so blessed to have this cast. To talk to and jam with. To get back to doing what invigorates you — it feels great, man.”

What’s your favorite Jeff Bridges performance? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!