Netflix Is Completely Changing King Kong in ‘Skull Island’

Kaijus seem more popular than ever, which is certainly why Godzilla Vs. Kong did so well in theaters and on streaming. This has led to a sequel being announced, which should be released next year. Despite Legendary Pictures handling producing for the big-ticket blockbuster film, they are also producing an anime series that will completely change King Kong called Skull Island.

Even stranger is Skull Island isn’t the only property that will further explore Legendary’s MonsterVerse that has taken off. AppleTV+ is also releasing a series entitled Godzilla and the Titans, which will explore more about the organization known as Monarch. We imagine Godzilla is set to appear, and King Kong is likely not far behind.

Despite the live-action sequel film and the upcoming series, Netflix has also teamed up with Legendary for Skull Island. The anime-styled series will bring even more giant monsters into the fold. However, it could be a bit confusing considering the more considerable ties that the live-action film and series will presumably have.

To make matters worse, the Netflix series will also change how King Kong looks.

A New King Kong Will Wreak Havoc in ‘Skull Island’

This new series returns to Skull Island, where King Kong lived. The island is also the location and premise of Kong: Skull Island, the Legendary-produced solo film that led to the epic battle between Kong and Godzilla. The trailer showcases a massive squid, crab, alligator, and more animals that are likely trying to kill the researchers on the island.

We get to see a quick shot of King Kong at the end of the trailer, which looks like the one that has populated the live-action MonsterVerse so far. However, another promotional poster shows a much different-looking kaiju altogether.

We can assume that the giant ape in the center of this poster is King Kong, but his brown color is certainly confusing. Could it be that this new Skull Island series will give Kong a bit of an origin story? Perhaps some sort of mystical ritual occurs when Kong goes from a youth to an adult. This is just speculation, but it seems that this series will offer a different take on the monster.

The MonsterVerse, as stated, has been wildly successful. People love seeing giant monsters fighting one another, and Skull Island looks like it will be chock full of that. However, with the live-action film and series being interconnected, this new series might throw a wrench in the overall continuity that Legendary is creating.

There is much more freedom regarding animation, which means this new series might be a bit more graphic regarding the monsters fighting one another. Still, Kong is one of the centerpieces of the current live-action universe, and giving him an additional animated story that might change how he looks and operates is wildly confusing.

Skull Island comes from Powerhouse Animation, who also did the Netflix animated series Castlevania. However, there is a lot of hope for this new show; it’s still confusing as it might directly interfere with the live-action MonsterVerse. We will certainly know when the series debuts on Netflix on June 22.

