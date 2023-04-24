“They’re Finally Gonna Kiss, Right?!” — ‘Godzilla vs. Kong 2’ Title Reveal Confuses Fans

The two most famous towering monsters in cinema history will soon be stomping back into theaters. But the new title reveal for the upcoming sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong (2021) has left some fans feeling pretty confused…

The upcoming film from Warner Bros. and Legendary’s “MonsterVerse” cinematic universe has revealed its official title, which comes as part of the film’s first teaser-trailer. The new installment follows previous entries in the series, Godzilla (2014), Kong: Skull Island (2017), Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019), and Godzilla vs. Kong.

But it’s not the only MonsterVerse installment in the works, as there’s also an anime follow-up to Kong: Skull Island (2017) which will stream on Netflix, and a live-action Godzilla television series heading for Apple TV starring Kurt Russell and son Wyatt Russell, which will deal with the aftermath of Gareth Edwards’ 2014 film.

Now, following Godzilla vs. Kong, one of the most successful films released during the pandemic era, Godzilla and Kong are set to collide once again — but not in the way you might think. While the 2021 film pits both enormous beasts against one another, they wind up joining forces during the third act to take down “Mechagodzilla”.

In the upcoming sequel, Godzilla and Kong will put their differences aside once again to take on a new threat, as suggested by the synopsis from Warner Bros. and Legendary:

This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence — and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever. – Legendary and Warner Bros.

Now check out the teaser-trailer, which reveals the film’s official title:

So, the upcoming sequel is titled Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024), which means the “vs.” has been stripped out. This makes sense considering the two titans will no longer be going head to head, but there’s still something unusual about this title.

The “x” between Godzilla and Kong isn’t an abbreviation we’re used to seeing in movie titles, but it now seems to be popping up in a few places, with upcoming comic book crossover “TMNT x Stranger Things” (2023) being another example.

On first glance, it might seem like an abbreviation of the word “and”, however, it actually indicates a collaboration of the two names in the title. But with that said, the title has confused some fans on Twitter — and we can’t say we can blame them, as “x” is used to represent a “kiss” in letters, birthday cards, text messages, DMs, and so on.

As such, some fans have taken to Twitter to suggest that the two titular monsters will engage in some form of romance in the upcoming film! Check out some of their responses to the teaser on the official Legendary account below:

“what is this love story”, one user wrote in response:

what is this love story — edgarhuang02 (@edgarhuang02) April 19, 2023

“So “x” means they’re finally gonna kiss right?” another said:

So “x” means they’re finally gonna kiss right? https://t.co/CkcX8YxOa5 — Jacob deNobel (@Jacob_deNobel) April 19, 2023

“The x implies this is the one where they hump”:

The x implies this is the one where they hump. https://t.co/IJIhweQUHL — Drace! 🔞 📖 (@DraceTales) April 19, 2023

There are several more messages along these lines in the comment section, although a great deal include inappropriate artwork that we’d rather not share here.

Is Godzilla x Kong off to a bad start with this somewhat bizarre title choice? We think not — after all, when it comes to films these days, there’s simply no such thing as bad publicity!

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will be released in theaters on March 15, 2024.

It stars Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kaylee Hottle, who will be reprising their roles as Ilene Andrews, Bernie Hayes, and Jia. Newcomers are Dan Stevens, Fala Chen, Alex Ferns, and Rachel House in undisclosed roles.

It is yet to be confirmed whether or not Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Shun Oguri, Kyle Chandler, and Julian Dennison will be reprising their roles as Nathan Lind, Madison Russell, Ren Serizawa, Dr. Mark Russell, and Josh Valentine, respectively.

What do you think of this new title? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!