‘Tron 3’ Expands Cast With More Top-Tier Talents

Shortly after announcing that Jared Leto and Evan Peters were cast in the third TRON film, Disney has announced additional Cast Members for the highly anticipated threequel.

Considered a cult classic among Disney and science fiction fans, the TRON franchise has had a fascinating history. The first film, TRON (1982), starred Jeff Bridges as Kevin Flynn as he tries to escape cyberspace. Its sequel, TRON: Legacy (2010), followed Garrett Hedlund as Sam Flynn, Kevin Flynn’s son, and Olivia Wilde as Quorra, an algorithm inside the computer, as they searched for Jeff Bridges’ character.

Although the films didn’t perform as well at the box office as the studio wanted, both films are beloved by fans for their iconic light cycle races, visual effects, and music provided by Daft Punk. The films have also been seen as a world in the Kingdom Hearts video games and a ride at Walt Disney World Resort.

Now, the TRON series will finally get its third entry, TRON: Ares (2025). And Disney has just announced two of its newest stars.

Jodie Turner-Smith and Greta Lee Join ‘TRON: Ares’

Related: Jeff Bridges Gives Update On Cancer Treatment

Shortly after announcing the film’s two leads, Disney revealed two more talented actors joining TRON: Ares. First is Jodie Turner-Smith. She started her acting career in True Blood (2008-2014) as a siren and has gone on to star in multiple shows and movies, including White Noise (2022) and Anne Boleyn (2023).

The other person added to the cast is Greta Lee. After starting her career in a brief role in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (1999-present), Lee has gained widespread recognition for her performances in Russian Doll (2019-present), The Morning Show (2019-present), Past Lives (2023), and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023).

Related: TRON Creator Has Big Reaction to Lightcycle/Run Coaster

Turner-Smith and Lee will be joining Evan Peters and Jared Leto. The film will follow Leto as Ares after he crosses from the video game world to real life. Lee will reportedly be playing a video game programmer and tech baron who is set on protecting her technology. Jodie Turner-Smith’s role is still unknown.

Tron: Ares will be directed by Joachim Rønning and is written by Steven Lisberger, Bonnie MacBird, and Jesse Wigutow.

Are you excited for the Tron franchise to continue? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!