Chevy Chase Finally Discusses ‘Three Amigos’ Reunion

Steve Martin and Martin Short have had massively successful four-decade careers. Yet, of all their iconic projects, one of their most treasured was the Three Amigos. The film starring Short, Martin, and Chevy Chase would earn cult classic status as it would go on to inspire another comedic masterpiece, Tropic Thunder with Ben Stiller, Jack Black, and Robert Downey Jr. Now that Short and Martin have had a resurgence in relevancy with their continued smash hit, Only Murders in the Building, Chevy Chase has finally addressed a possible Three Amigos reunion.

The Three Amigos was not a critical or financial blockbuster comedy at the time but would become an underrated cinematic gem. It was directed by the legendary John Landis (Coming to America, The Blues Brothers) in 1986. This screwball, Mel Brooks-like comedy starred Chase, whose fame was rising due to the popularity of his National Lampoon Vacation franchise.

They played a dynamic trio of silent film actors who built their fame off of pretending to be Mexican renegades, liberating poor townspeople from gangs and thieves. When their movie studio fires them, they take a gig in Mexico under the impression it is an in-character meet-and-greet. They soon realize they were hired by a group of poor village folk who thought their movies were a documentary series. These cowardly thespians are thrust into greatness when they must act as “real-life heroes” to save the town from murderous bandits.

All three veteran comedians have maintained brand-name acting careers since then. Steve Martin and Martin Short would not only cultivate separate successful legacies, but they would team up for sold-out comedy specials over the years. This would eventually lead to their hilarious cinematic return with their continued smash hit, Only Murders in the Building.

Chevy Chase has had a more turbulent journey with his career. His star power would fade by the mid-90s, but he would find new life with another cult-favorite comedy series called Community. Rick and Morty co-creator, Dan Harmon, created this beloved show that centered around community college students from varying ages and backgrounds trying to reinvent themselves by getting college degrees. Chase played a kooky, but likeable senior citizen character whose off-putting humor added an extra spunk to the comedy.

Unfortunately, Chase would be written off the series due to unprofessional and racially insensitive comments. Stories were released by some cast and crew afterwards that he would arrive late to set, not memorize the script and undermined his fellow co-stars with unnecessary ad libs. It was later revealed that this was a form of retaliation by Chase since he felt he deserved to be paid more than his fellow actors, as well as have more screen time due to his comedic pedigree. This tactic was ultimately a detriment to his career.

Despite his previous on-set antics, many fans have been wanting a Three Amigos reunion since Martin and Short’s current success. Chase recently divulged in an interview that, “I adore those two – very, very hilarious guys.” Despite just having seen the program “once or so” himself. He commended Only Murders in the Building as a “huge success” and stated, “I miss them. I wish I was doing it with them!” However, Chase sternly expressed that he would not be the one to reach out to them first for a guest spot on the Only Murders team.

While this is not a definitive confirmation that the three comedy legends will reunite anytime soon, it has not been completely ruled out either. The show’s popularity has attracted a massive celebrity ensemble over three seasons. Actors such as Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd, Nathan Lane, Matthew Broderick and Cara Delevingne have joined the murder mystery series. Most of these stars are also personal friends to Martin and Short, so bringing in an old co-star from a cherished comedy could be an extra draw for the series’ confirmed fourth season.

The only thing truly stopping the desired reunion is the show’s co-creator, John Hoffman. When asked about a potential Three Amigos reunion, he voiced concern about it stealing some of the limelight from the show’s current unique trio with Selena Gomez. Hoffman continued, “I feel so solid about our ‘three amigos.’ I hesitate to screw up that in any way.”

Three Amigos is presently available to watch without charge on the free streaming service Pluto TV. Season Three of Only Murders in the Building is currently streaming on Hulu.

What do you think about Chevy Chase joining Season Four? Should it happen? Would you like to see a sequel to the Three Amigos?