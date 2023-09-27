‘Rick and Morty’ Co-Creator Finally Addresses Shocking Assault Scandal

Adult Swim’s crowned jewel, the Rick and Morty franchise, has developed a passionate fanbase who have been painstakingly waiting for Season Seven. Their Comic-Con International 2023 panel renewed the excitement for the space-traveling hijinks of the alcoholic genius Rick Sanchez and his hormonal, nerve-wracked grandson, Morty Smith. Despite the enthusiasm for next season, it has also carried drama as co-creator, Dan Harmon, finally addressed the future of the show after the unceremonious firing of his disgraced partner, Justin Roiland.

The creative team of Rick and Morty have done everything possible to detract their devotees and the overall public from the Roiland scandal. The show producers have provided substantial concept art, exclusive details and a recent trailer about the latest season of the irreverent animated sci-fi comedy. While all of this content depicts the series will return to top form, deep down, most of the fanbase wants to know the series will function after they replaced the co-creator and voiceover actor for both titled characters.

Rick and Morty was created by Dan Harmon (Community) and Roiland (Solar Opposites) back in 2013. The show’s popularity stemmed from the outlandish storylines that were equal parts ludicrous and equal parts philosophically thought-provoking. Unfortunately, the chemistry of series undoubtedly shifted when Adult Swim announced that they would be parting ways with the co-creator, Roiland. His departure resulted from charges of domestic battery and false imprisonment that were later dropped in 2022 due to insufficient evidence.

As the new season draws closer, Dan Harmon has finally chosen to address all the drama and delight surrounding his co-creation. He confessed that he separated himself from the scandal and the recasting, mostly out of denial. Harmon expressed, “It’s all just sad because the goal is for [Rick and Morty] to be indistinguishable, at the same time it would be absurd to suddenly decide that the entire foundation of your creative project was coincidentally unimportant.”

When asked to comment on his former partner and friend, Roiland’s misconduct, Harmon responded, “The easiest thing for me to say about Justin has been nothing. I’m nobody’s first choice as a judge of anything or anyone. [However] trust has now been violated between countless people and a show designed to please them. I’m frustrated, ashamed, and heartbroken that a lot of hard work, joy and passion can be leveraged to exploit and harm strangers.”

Since Harmon has struggled with mental health due to stress, he gave away all showrunner responsibilities to Scott Marder. The co-creator divulged, “I kind of feel like my job these days is to log in to a Zoom and tell younger, smarter, funnier and more conscientious people a bunch of bibble-babble in reference to the [Rick and Morty] story.”

Harmon would not address anything further about Roiland as he chose to focus on his new projects and personal triumphs due to therapy. Even though Harmon avoided “spilling the tea” about his former partner, he did acknowledge and discuss the damage Roiland’s actions caused to the fans. Yet, his confidence in his team should reassure the fanbase that Season Seven will continue to maintain the same balance of existential, insightful plots, coupled with hilariously crass “toilet humor.”

Rick and Morty Season 7 is set to finally be released on October 15, 2023.