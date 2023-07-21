‘Rick and Morty’ Execs Address Who Will Replace Co-Creator

Season 7 of Rick and Morty is one of the most highly-anticipated releases for its dedicated devotees. When Comic-Con International 2023 announced the 10-year anniversary panel about the space-travelling, alcoholic grandpa, Rick Sanchez and his hormonal, anxiety-ridden grandson, Morty Smith, fans were hoping for a sneak peak of the latest season. Yet, deep down most of the fanbase wanted to know who would replace the co-creator, Justin Roiland. The Rick and Morty panel addressed the audience with new updates, episodes and spin-offs, as well as old scandals.

The Rick and Morty franchise that was created by Dan Harmon (Community) and Justin Roiland (Solar Opposites) has gone through a massive paradigm shift in less than a year. Adult Swim announced in January that they would be parting ways with the series’ co-creator and Morty voiceover actor, Justin Roiland. His departure stemmed from two felony domestic violence charges. Roiland was arrested in October 2020, then formally arraigned and charged soon afterwards.

He was charged with one count of domestic battery and one count of false imprisonment. The charges were eventually dropped in March 2022 due to lack of evidence, but the damage was done. Roiland was done with Rick and Morty and the series was finished with him.

The drama surrounding the beloved show carried into the Indigo Ballroom at Comic-Con as attendees awaited the news. Rick and Morty fans were greeted by guest panelists, Steve Levy (executive producer), Suzanne Belk (producer), Jacob Hair (supervising director), and Elisa Phillips (lead character designer).

Here is what they revealed about what is next for the irreverent animated sci-fi, comedy:

Season 7 is finished and is in the process of being released as soon as possible.

Season 8 is written and Season 9 is partially written.

There will be a spin-off anime, written and directed by the esteemed Takashi Sano (Tower of God)

The fan-favorite drunk cat creature, Squanchy, will make his infamous return.

Concept art for new aliens featured in Season 7.

A hilarious cold open featuring Morty’s math teacher, Mr. Goldenfold.

Justin Roiland has NOT been recast yet, but they are currently still auditioning for the voice of Morty. They assured fans that the voice would not change and would sound nearly identical to Roiland’s version.

While the recasting of one of the title characters was a letdown to some fans, the executive producers and art directors provided a content-pleasing panel that reassured viewers that Season 7 will continue to maintain the same mix of existential, thought-provoking premises with hilariously crass toilet humor.

Rick and Morty Season 7 is complete and is set to debut soon.