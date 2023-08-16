Marvel has Confirmed that Fake ‘Ant-Man’ Scene is Real

The Ant-Man franchise has always been the “palette-cleanser” of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The trilogy has charmed audiences due in part to the everyman hero’s charm in hilariously grounded scenes. Whether it was Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) getting a last-minute hideous bunny for his daughter’s birthday to inspiring FBI agent, Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) to learn a card-spitting magic trick, the character has become a foundational hero among the Avengers. The third installment featured another witty scene that carried such fanfare, it has now been brought to life for Marvel fans.

So the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has undergone an irregular mutation since the end of the Infinity Saga, culminating with the monumental success of Avengers: Endgame in 2019. Unfortunately, the newest era of Marvel, The Multiverse Saga, has been a rollercoaster of quality storytelling versus action-driven mediocrity as it struggles to find its footing. Its lack of a definitive direction has created a “superhero fatigue” in which Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania led the charge.

Marvel’s shrinking superhero was tasked with setting the newest saga in motion as the first movie of Phase Five. While Rudd and the cast shine in their roles, the movie has been criticized for being a bloated, overly CGI-ed mess. It was more concerned with setting future storylines for other projects, than developing its titled characters. However, the one hallmark of an Ant-Man movie is including comically endearing scenes before the ordinary becomes extraordinary.

The third film had a fan-favorite moment in which Scott’s opening narration recapping everything post-Endgame ended up being an excerpt from his new autobiography, “Look Out for the Little Guy!” This funny, light-hearted scene was a perfect representation of his cheesiness and resilience. So Marvel decided to pull a “Rogers: The Musical” and bring this cherished sequence to life.

Fans originally believed the book existed when a promo of Scott/Rudd advertising it in February seemed genuine. Marvel repeatedly addressed that the book was not real, but that the clip was an amusing, self-aware marketing ploy. Well those comments have been “pruned” from this universe as real book is set to be released next month.

Marvel has not released the identity of the author(s) yet. The company has collaborated with Hyperion Avenue to cover Lang’s harrowing and earnest account of his time as Ant-Man. It plans to hook readers by regaling readers with canonized anecdotes about what really happened with the Avengers and Thanos.

“Look Out for the Little Guy!” is set to be released September 5, 2023 at all major bookstores.