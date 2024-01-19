Comedy Icon Jennifer Coolidge and Others Joins Stacked ‘Minecraft’ Cast

While she’ll never be able to return to White Lotus (2021-present), there is still plenty of love for Jennifer Coolidge. And part of that will come with her next high-profile project.

Related: ‘White Lotus’ Star Spills on Marvel’s Grueling Audition Process: ‘It’s Just So Overwhelming’

While Jennifer Coolidge is now most recognized for her work as Tanya McQuoid in White Lotus, earning her an Outstanding Supporting Actress Primetime Emmy Award, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild Award, she is a comedy legend. After giving a breakthrough performance as Stifler’s Mom in American Pie (1999), Coolidge went on to be a mainstay in multiple Christopher Guest films, including Best in Show (2000), A Mighty Wind (2002), and Mascots (2016).

She would go on to have even more iconic supporting performances in Legally Blonde (2001), the sequel Legally Blonde 2: Red, White, And Blonde (2003), Date Movie (2006), A Cinderella Story (2004), The Secret Life of the American Teenager (2008-2013), American Dreamz (2006), Click (2006), Epic Movie (2007) and Single All The Way (2021). And now, it is likely that she will have another classic under her belt.

Jennifer Coolidge, Jemaine Clement, and Kate McKinnon Join ‘Minecraft’ Movie

Related: Every Pixar Movie and TV Show Releasing in 2024

After the success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023), audiences will likely see more video game movies than ever, and the most-anticipated adaptation on the horizon is Minecraft (2025). Based on the best-selling game series of all time created by Notch and Mojang Studios, the film already has a stacked cast.

The most recent additions include the White Lotus star, Kate McKinnon, and Jemaine Clement. McKinnon is most well-known for her sting on Saturday Night Live (1975-present) and for playing Weird Barbie in Barbie (2023). Clement is another beloved comedian known for Flight of the Conchords (2007-2009), What We Do in the Shadows (2014), and for playing Tamatoa in Moana (2016).

Related: ‘Fast X: Part 2’ Will Battle…Minecraft?

They’ll be joining many other beloved Hollywood stars, including Danielle Brooks from Peacemaker (2022-present) and The Color Purple (2023), Jason Momoa from Aquaman (2018) and Fast X (2023), Jack Black from School of Rock (2003) and Tenacious D, Emma Myers from Wednesday (2022-present), and Sebastian Eugene Hansen from Just Mercy (2019).

While it is hard to think Minecraft will be a critical juggernaut, The Super Mario Bros. Movie provided a video game-movie formula that will likely succeed: keep the animation colorful, the tone light, and hire a widely-recognizable cast. Based on what we know and the source material, this film seems to be more than on its way.

What do you want to see in the Minecraft movie? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!