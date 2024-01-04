Jack Black Goes Viral With ‘Stranger Things’ Reveal

No one can deny the popularity Stranger Things has amassed over its run, particularly as we progressed into Season 3 and Season 4. As a matter of fact, the show has been so popular that it has gotten the attention of many icons in Hollywood, as well, including Jack Black.

Created by the Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things quickly became a cultural phenomenon when it first premiered on Netflix and has continued to grow with each new release. Set in the 1980s in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, Stranger Things follows a group of kids who encounter supernatural forces, government conspiracies, and a parallel dimension known as the Upside Down.

While major cast members like Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Gaten Matarrazo (Dustin), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Natalia Dyer (Nancy), Joe Keery (Steve), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan), Winona Ryder (Joyce), and David Harbour (Chief Jim Hopper) are set to return, we know that one beloved actor will not be returning: Joseph Quinn, who played the role of Eddie Munson.

Quinn’s character, Eddie, quickly became a fan-favorite during Season 4, and we won’t go into detail as to what happened so as to not spoil it for anyone who hasn’t seen Season 4, but let’s just say that Eddie won’t be back.

In recent comments, Jack Black talked about the character and how he related so much to him. Black also revealed that he and his son were huge Stranger Things fans.

“I was geeking out pretty hard,” Black said when talking about Eddie Munson. “And then I was like, ‘why did you kill the heavy metal guy? He was the best character.'”

You can see Black’s full comments below from @NetflixGeeked.

Jack Black is an Eddie Munson stan, and that's how I know all is good in this world. STRANGER THINGS pic.twitter.com/gxRbXiZZPZ — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) July 11, 2022

The comments, which were originally made in 2022, are going viral again as we get closer and closer to seeing another season of the Netflix drama produced.

The anticipation for season 5 has been steadily building, especially after the thrilling events of season 4. The last season left viewers with numerous questions and cliffhangers, making them even more eager to see how the story unfolds. With each passing season, the stakes have been raised, and the mysteries have deepened, keeping fans hooked on the show’s narrative.

One of the most exciting developments for fans is the news that Stranger Things season 5 is set to begin filming this year. Though the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes put the show behind schedule, it is set to begin filming in just a few weeks, but likely will not be released until next year.

