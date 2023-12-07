‘Wednesday’ Star Cast in ‘Minecraft’ Movie Adaptation

Wednesday star Emma Myers has reportedly been cast in a lead role in the upcoming Minecraft movie, an adaptation of the most popular video game in history.

Deadline reports that Emma Myers, who portrays Nevermore Academy student Enid Sinclair in the hit Netflix show, will be part of the Minecraft cast, although there are no details of what character she could be playing. Currently, it has been announced that Aquaman star Jason Momoa, Danielle Brooks, and Sebastian Eugene Hansen will feature in the movie adaptation, though early rumors that The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal would star do not seem to have panned out.

A Minecraft film adaption has been in the works since 2014, but Warner Bros. (now Warner Bros. Discover) has struggled to move things past the development stage. Initially, the studio announced that Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy would direct the film, with Kieran Mulroney and Michele Mulroney writing the script, but all three had left within months.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney was then brought in to direct, with Steve Carell possibly starring, until he and writer Jason Fuchs also departed. For years, Warner Bros. brought in a revolving series of directors and writers, including Aaron and Adam Nee, Peter Sollett, and Alison Schroeder, all of whom eventually left.

In other words, the Minecraft movie has had to leap some hurdles to get to this point, but casting the stars of popular franchises like Aquaman and Wednesday seems to be a step in the right direction. This current incarnation of the movie is set to be directed by Jared Hess and written by Chris Bowman and Hubbel Palmer, as well as Markus Persson.

Emma Myers broke out as a supporting main character of Wednesday, which stars Jenna Ortega as a teenage version of the Addams Family daughter who has been shipped off to a boarding school for spooky kids after violent reprisal for her brother Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez) went a step too far, even for her.

Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday arrives at Nevermore Academy to find herself rooming with Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers), a perky, colorful fellow student who happens to be a werewolf “late bloomer,” meaning she can’t quite transform into a full lycanthrope.

The critically acclaimed first season of the Tim Burton show heavily features Emma Myers as a co-lead, which, unsurprisingly, seems to have led to feature film roles for the actress. Myers is expected to return as Enid for Wednesday season 2, unlike many other cast members.

Wednesday season 2 was delayed by the recent WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes (as was the Minecraft movie) but is now in production in Ireland. Hopefully, Emma Myers won’t find herself having the same kind of scheduling conflicts as Jenna Ortega.

