‘Wednesday’ Fans Riot Over Netflix’s Jenna Ortega Replacement

If you are a fan of Wednesday, and Jenna Ortega, the idea of her no longer being the bruiting braided hair gothic teen would likely upset you, and for many, the idea of pop star Billie Eilish replacing the actress has.

Currently, the mere mention of Ortega’s name often brings to mind the widely acclaimed Netflix series Wednesday. This association is hardly surprising, given the show’s remarkable success, boasting over 250 million worldwide views and securing its place on Netflix’s list as one of the most-watched shows of all time. It has even stood shoulder to shoulder with the likes of Stranger Things, another Netflix powerhouse in terms of both success and viewership.

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos has made it clear that, following the resolution of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, both Stranger Things season 5 and Wednesday will be top priorities for the streaming giant. Recently revealed information indicates that filming for Wednesday season 2 is scheduled to kick off in early 2024 in Ireland.

Ortega’s journey to fame has reached heights beyond her imagination, especially considering her early struggles with constant rejections from various roles. In a recent revelation, she candidly shared her experiences of auditioning as a child, expressing the heartbreak and tears she endured over roles she had fervently hoped to secure.

“As a child actor, there are two types of roles you can get: you’re either the younger version of someone or you’re playing somebody’s daughter,” she explained. “And there were just not many leading Hispanic actors who I could be that for. So a lot of the jobs that I was going for growing up would never work out because I didn’t look [a certain] way. That was really hard, to hear that something you couldn’t change was what was preventing you [from succeeding].”

Today, Ortega stands as a powerhouse in Hollywood, commanding a following of over 60 million on social media and establishing herself as a well-known figure in the industry. Interestingly, when initially offered the role in Wednesday, she turned it down, aiming to focus on more feature-length films to propel her career and increase her fame. Ultimately, she accepted the role due to the involvement of Tim Burton.

Beyond her role as a leading character on Disney Channel’s Stuck in the Middle, this Latina actress successfully transitioned into the horror genre in 2013 and has since remained a prominent figure. Her diverse roles include performances in films such as Insidious: Chapter 2, The Babysitter: Killer Queen, Scream 5 and Scream 6, Studio 666, X, and Wednesday. Additionally, she is set to star as Lydia Deetz’s Daughter in Beetlejuice 2.

In a recent development, it was announced that Jenna will be starring alongside Marvel superhero Paul Rudd in a new horror comedy titled Death of a Unicorn. A24, known for its expertise in horror films, is producing the movie. Despite some questionable opinions from other publications, filming has not yet commenced, rendering those claims baseless. The film is expected to feature a musical score by the renowned John Carpenter, who is recognized for creating iconic spooky-filled music for films, including the Halloween theme song.

Lately, we have seen Ortega hit the headlines with the ongoing Scream drama that has surrounded the franchise. It seems that in this case, Ghostface has won, and ultimately eliminated the Carpenter sisters from the upcoming film.

Ortega joined the franchise as Tara Carpenter, sister to Samantha Carpenter played by Melissa Barrera. She appeared in Scream (2022 film) and Scream VI (2023 film) respectively.

As we confirmed, “Spyglass Media confirmed its firing of star Melissa Barrera — who appeared as Samantha Carpenter in 2022’s Scream and Scream VI — after she advocated for a ceasefire in Gaza. Barrera has spent the past month and a half showcasing her support for the Palestinian cause and sharing information about the situation in Gaza, including re-sharing Instagram posts and articles describing Israeli forces’ attacks as “genocide and ethnic cleansing” and referring to Israel as a “colonized land.”

Then it was revealed that Ortega also stepped away from the franchise due to scheduling issues with Wednesday.

Wednesday has also been making headlines after Thora Birch, known for her role in Hocus Pocus, left the show due to a family illness. Although she didn’t finish all her scenes, Birch had already completed a substantial portion of her role. It was later disclosed that Birch departed due to differences in creative vision.

Furthermore, Percy Hynes White, who played Xavier Thorpe in the first season, is no longer part of the series and had been written out following allegations against the actor.

Luckily for Ortega, neither of these drama-filled stories revolve around her.

Recently, we shared AI-generated imagery that was created to replace Jenna Ortega with singer Billie Eilish in Wednesday.

The “Bad Guy” singer has won many Grammy Awards, however, she has not really stepped into her acting shoes. While she may not be the right fit for the character, her more alternative and gothic appearance does match that of Jenna Ortega.

Below, you can see the concept art from Astrozombie37 (@gpart_137).

Billie Eilish as Wednesday Addams with Nevermore Academy suit. I didn’t know I needed this until now.

(A.I. image generated edited by me).

When we originally shared the concept art, fans took to the comment section of our article to share their thoughts, and many were certainly not excited about the idea. One reader said, “Dear God no!” another wrote, “I am no longer interested in this show and will not be watching it.” Lucky for them, this is just AI art, and not a real replacement!

One reader wrote, “Jenna is Wednesday Addams. End of story.” Another stated that without Jenna, they would not watch the show, “Jenna Ortega is made for the role. No offense to Billie Eilish and I’m sure she’s a good actress but if they decide to fire Jenna I wouldn’t even watch the show anymore.”

Other fans of the show shared similar sentiments regarding the idea of any replacement ever coming to light over Jenna Ortega.

Clearly, we can see that Netflix will have to hold on tight to the 21-year-old star, because without her, one of their most popular shoes will be “Nevermore”.

Would you ever watch Wednesday without Jenna Ortega starring as the lead?