‘Wednesday’ Lead Abandons Show, Steals Jenna Ortega Dance for New Netflix Project

If you are a fan of Wednesday, you certainly know of the iconic dance that Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) memorably performed in episode four. The viral TikTok sensation was so popular, that it seems one of the lead actors in Wednesday leapt to a new Netflix project and performed her own rendition, attempting to claim the same fame that Ortega’s jig brought to her, and the overall series.

In 1938, cartoonist Charles Addams gained fame for his humorously macabre drawings, featuring characters that eventually coalesced into the iconic Addams Family. Ninety-five years later, the world’s enduring fascination with this peculiar family remains strong. Fast-forward to the present, where Tim Burton’s executive-produced series, Wednesday, has emerged as the most-watched debut for an English-language series on Netflix, surpassing the last season of Stranger Things.

Centered around a teenage Wednesday Addams, the show unfolds as she enrolls in Nevermore Academy, a school catering to various outcasts. Immediately, Wednesday becomes entangled in a mystery involving a serial-killing monster and the town’s colonial history. Portraying the now-teenage Wednesday, 21-year-old Jenna Ortega, known for her earlier roles in Jane the Virgin, Stuck in the Middle, Elena of Avalor, and more, brings a rebellious and protective edge to the beloved character. Ortega’s career has seen diverse roles, from voicing Princess Elena to starring in horror films like Scream and X.

Aside from Jenna Ortega, the show also stars Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Hunter Doohan, Percy Hynes White, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Georgie Farmer, Naomi J. Ogawa, Christina Ricci, and Moosa Mostafa.

The show’s success has been greatly attributed to the young cast, including Ortega, for pulling in a Gen Z audience, widening the scope of who is watching Wednesday. This show was able to garner a strong social presence, which helped pull in millions of others, with the most viral aspect of the show being Wednesday’s dance in which she choreographed herself.

The dance video on Netflix garnered 17 million views within its initial two weeks, and the associated #wednesdaydance hashtag has amassed a staggering 480 million views on TikTok. In an interview, Jenna Ortega shared that she delved into 80s dance styles for research, ultimately creating choreography that the cast collectively considered the highlight of the show.

While the series featured Jenna dancing to “Goo Goo Muck” by The Cramps, the TikTok dance challenge videos paired her choreography with Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary.” This trend has gained traction with creators donning gothic attire and executing Jenna’s choreography with a deadpan expression. Thousands of influencers participated in the challenge, not only replicating the choreography but also adopting Jenna’s distinctive styles and looks from the show, contributing to the trend’s popularity.

Recently, the dance resurfaced with Lisa Loring debuting the role in 1964. While the video of the dance by Lisa was not the same choreography, it did evoke a similar feeling that Jenna’s dance had.

Now, another wink to that iconic dance has been made by another cast member of the show, Emma Myers.

Enid serves as a contrast to Wednesday’s gloomy and cynical demeanor, embodying a more upbeat attitude by embracing vibrant colors, keeping up with school gossip and fashion trends, and displaying an interest in boys. Despite her cheerful exterior, Enid grapples with her own teenage challenges as a werewolf, facing social isolation from other lycanthropes at school due to being a “late bloomer” who has yet to master a complete transformation.

Emma Myers, aged 20, developed her passion for acting as a community theater enthusiast in Orlando, Florida, securing consistent roles in commercials and voice acting during her childhood. After relocating to Atlanta, she furthered her career with appearances in various shows and films, including ABC’s The Baker and The Beauty and the Lifetime production Girl in the Basement. Myers, a devoted fan of genres ranging from The Lord of The Rings to Attack on Titan to K-pop, brings her diverse interests and experiences to her acting pursuits.

Recently, she starred in another Netflix movie, Family Switch. Starring Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms and Emma Myers, the film follows the Walker family who wake in each others bodies on the morning of the most important day of each of their lives. The movie is a contemporary Freaky Friday.

In the movie, Myers has a dance that Spark Chronicles says is just like Ortega’s.

“Thus, during a party for teenagers, the character of Jess Walker, played by Jennifer Garner, finds herself in the shoes of CC, played by Emma Myers. The latter therefore begins to perform a choreography. However, the latter is not the least… Indeed, the choreography performed by Emma Myers strongly resembles the legendary dance of Wednesday. A very beautiful tribute from the interpreter of Enid to Jenna Ortega, her macabre partner.”

Below, you can take a look at the dance in the film.

While Emma may be making headlines for a different Netflix project, she will be returning as Enid in season two of Wednesday, which will begin filming in Ireland next year.

Are you a fan of Emma’s new dance moves?