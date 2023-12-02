Original Actress Replaces Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams

Jenna Ortega has quickly become one of the most popular names in Hollywood, much of which is due to her role as Wednesday Addams in the hit Netflix series.

Jenna Ortega‘s portrayal of Wednesday Addams in Netflix’s Wednesday has been met with widespread acclaim, marking a successful and well-received performance in the iconic role. Stepping into the shoes of a character that has become a cultural icon since the original The Addams Family series in 1964 was no small feat, but Ortega brought a fresh and dynamic energy to the character that resonated with both longtime fans and new audiences.

Ortega’s take on Wednesday Addams was notable for its nuanced blend of dark humor, wit, and contemporary sensibility. Her performance showcased a depth of understanding of the character’s complexity, capturing the essence of Wednesday’s morbid fascination with the macabre while infusing the role with a modern twist. Fans of the original series, as well as those discovering the Addams family for the first time, praised Ortega’s ability to embody the iconic character with authenticity and originality.

The positive response to Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams extended beyond the screen. Ortega’s interviews and interactions with fans highlighted her dedication to the role and her appreciation for the Addams family legacy. Her engaging presence on and off-screen, combined with her ability to bring a contemporary edge to the character, contributed to the overall success of Wednesday on Netflix. As the series garnered attention for various aspects, from its creative storytelling to its nostalgic nods to the original, Jenna Ortega’s portrayal of Wednesday emerged as a standout and integral element, solidifying her as a noteworthy contributor to the enduring legacy of the Addams family.

The show, directed by Tim Burton, has been so popular that it was quickly renewed for a second season. Though the SAG-AFTRA strikes put production behind schedule, filming is reportedly set to begin in the spring of 2024 in Ireland, with Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Emma Myers, and many others set to reprise their roles. However, there are still some questions about other cast members and their return.

In the first season, one standout moment that contributed to Ortega’s positive reception was the viral dance sequence featured in Season 1, Episode 4, titled “Woe What a Night.” The dance trend not only showcased Ortega’s talent as a performer but also became a social media sensation, elevating the show’s visibility and creating a lasting impact on its cultural footprint. The dance, characterized by its alluring and robot-like movements, not only became a signature moment for Ortega’s portrayal but also played a key role in defining the social media legacy of Wednesday.

In a video edit shared by @dopechacha, footage of Lisa Loring’s Wednesday Addams is skillfully combined with the music of “Goo Goo Muck.” The edit showcases Loring’s Wednesday replacing Jenna Ortega and engaging in the viral dance, shimmying and flailing in sync with the music.

The viral dance trend played a significant role in boosting the show’s popularity. The creative combination of elements from both Wednesday and the original The Addams Family TV show is evident in this edit. The Cramps’ “Goo Goo Muck,” the same song used in Wednesday’s viral dance sequence, became iconic. However, after Jenna Ortega’s captivating and robot-like dance gained widespread attention, the song was replaced by Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary” in numerous TikTok renditions.

While Wednesday received attention for various aspects, the viral dance scene remains a lasting social media legacy for the show. The dance became so pervasive that its repetition was humorously acknowledged when Ortega hosted Saturday Night Live.

