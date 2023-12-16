Disney World Celebrates Controversial Attraction’s 50th Birthday

The Walt Disney Company dug into its archives on Friday to celebrate the 50th birthday of the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at Walt Disney World Resort. Though somewhat controversial, the Magic Kingdom attraction remains one of the Disney park’s busiest and most beloved.

As the Central Florida theme park shared the history of Pirates of the Caribbean, fans on social media and at the Disney parks celebrated the iconic ride.

History of the Pirates of the Caribbean Ride

Pirates of the Caribbean opened in Adventureland at Magic Kingdom Park on December 15, 1973. In a Disney Parks Blog post on Friday, Walt Disney World Resort shared a first look at rare photos from the ride’s construction.

Though it first opened in New Orleans Square at Disneyland Resort’s Disneyland Park, Walt Disney World Resort’s Pirates of the Caribbean ride has grown as iconic as its predecessor. Walt Disney Imagineers later created alternate versions of the attraction for Disneyland Paris, Tokyo Disneyland, and Shanghai Disneyland.

“Behind the walls in the image above, history was in the making at the spot where riders would board a weathered barge for a treacherous voyage to the 17th century when rowdy rogues and rapscallions ransacked Caribbean seaport towns,” Disney Parks Blog wrote.

The ride has changed significantly since its construction. In the mid-2000s, Imagineers retrofitted a Captain Jack Sparrow animatronic inspired by Johnny Depp into the attraction. Years later, they reimagined a “bride auction” scene, giving the female animatronics agency and some swashbuckling stories of their own.

Pirates of the Caribbean is family-friendly but features small drops and some scary themes. It has no height requirement.

“Set sail on a swashbuckling voyage to a long-forgotten time and place when pirates and privateers ruled the seas,” Walt Disney World Resort writes of the attraction. “Board a weathered barge for a treacherous voyage to the 17th century, when rowdy rogues and ruthless rapscallions ransacked Caribbean seaport towns. Sing along as pirates serenade you with their anthem, ‘Yo Ho, Yo Ho (A Pirate’s Life for Me).’”

“Sail past haunted Dead Man’s Cove. Navigate cannon fire between a Caribbean fort and a striking 12-gun galleon. Behold boisterous buccaneers drunk on the spoils of plunderin’ as flames engulf a seaside town. Be sure to keep a spry eye out for Captain Jack Sparrow, from The Pirates of the Caribbean movies. Ye beware, mateys: Dead men tell no tales!”

Controversy Around Pirates of the Caribbean

In the wake of Johnny Depp’s (Captain Jack Sparrow) defamation trial against Amber Heard, some online questioned Walt Disney World Resort’s Pirates of the Caribbean ride.

Much like Splash Mountain, which closed earlier this year to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, many Disney Park fans believe Pirates of the Caribbean should remain the same. Others celebrate the modern updates to the ride, particularly the independent female pirates. But another group feels the Adventureland attraction can’t be fixed.

In a now-deleted TikTok video, one guest shared how she felt objectified on the “offensive” ride.

“I just think this is kind of a weird ride,” the theme park guest said. “I don’t know… It’s just a little bit rapey.”

Fan Response

Fans on social media celebrated the 50th birthday of Pirates of the Caribbean by sharing their favorite memories on the Walt Disney World Resort ride.

Some celebrated the updates that were made to the attraction.

“The first time seeing the added Jack Sparrow was actually amazing,” said u/Fardrengi on Reddit. “I thought it would be a cringe-inducing and half-assed effort, but holy hyuck it was fantastic effects at the time. You’d think the [cast member] (who also did a 100% spot on impression) somehow snuck his way onto the ride after bumping into outside the attraction.”

“It’s also just such an iconic ride that holds up even without the modern additions of Davy Jones/Blackbeard and Jack,” the fan continued.

“I actually enjoy the addition of Jack,” u/Rua-Yuki agreed. “I know it’s unpopular but I have zero nostalgia for the OG ride.”

“I actually like the current iteration of Red!” said u/BowTie1989. “She’s infinitely more interesting than her original form, who just sat there and looked pretty. Now she’s probably the coolest pirate in the whole ride.”

Others praised parts of Pirates of the Caribbean that haven’t changed.

“I’ve always loved the queue,” u/Zornock wrote. “I wish I could go through the rooms and fake doors and explore the imaginary base beyond them. It’s probably the best queue WDW has. I also love that dark picture of the ships in the distance before boarding your boat, I get lost in it.”

“It’s like my comfort ride,” u/kgaviation said. “[I don’t know] how else to really explain it. It’s my moms favorite ride in WDW too. Usually it never has a very long wait time. My favorite part about it though is all the different smells, particularly the rum smell.”

Over 50 years, Pirates of the Caribbean has entered millions of Disney Park guests. Despite multiple controversies, it remains one of Walt Disney World Resort’s most iconic attractions, with a wait time that often rivals other favorites, like Space Mountain and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad.

Do you have a favorite memory from Pirates of the Caribbean? Share your story with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the comments outlined in this article are based on personal Disney Parks guest experiences. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.