Fire Hits Disney Park, Guests Evacuated

Guests have been evacuated from an area of Disneyland Paris after a fire tore through a restaurant.

According to DLP Report, guests were removed from Frontierland earlier today after a fire broke out at the counter service restaurant Cowboy Cookout BBQ.

The fire seems to have mainly impacted the restaurant’s fireplace.

Disneyland Paris Fire Rescue arrived on the scene and secured the area, which was quickly cleared. Cast members then kept Frontierland off limits to all guests.

Colonel Hathi’s restaurant was also evacuated in Adventureland due to its proximity to the restaurant.

By 2 p.m. CET, the fire was reportedly brought under control and guests were allowed back into Frontierland, except for the area past Casa De Coco.

Big Thunder Mountain and the Frontierland Theater, which houses Lion King: Rhythms of the Pride Land, remain closed.

No injuries have been reported at this time. However, it seems safe to assume that Cowboy Cookout BBQ will remain off limits to all guests for the foreseeable future.

Disneyland Paris is notoriously limited for food options, something both of its parks — Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park — have tried to remedy in recent years. One out of action isn’t the most ideal situation for the resort as the busy festive season approaches.

Inside the Magic has reached out to Disneyland Paris for comment and will update the story with any future official statements.

