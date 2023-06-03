Food Festival Makes Grand Return to Disney Park

The “Rendez-vous Gourmand” Food Festival has made its big return, treating Disney Park Guests to a whole summer of tasty treats.

Walt Disney Studios Park is the second Park at Disneyland Paris, opening in 2002. It’s currently in the middle of a major facelift, starting with the opening of Marvel Avengers Campus – which brought two new rides, Avengers Assemble: Flight Force and Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure – and continuing with the opening of a Frozen (2013) themed land in 2025, as well as a mysterious third land.



Thankfully, there’s still plenty to keep Guests entertained in the meantime. From the Tower of Terror and Crush’s Coaster to Ratatouille: The Adventure, and RC Racer, Walt Disney Studios Park is packed with movie-inspired attractions – as well as a few other surprises.

Yesterday (June 2) marked the reopening of one of these surprises: Rendez-vous Gourmand. Literally translated as “gourmet meeting,” this is an annual gathering of chalets offering food and drinks from around the world.

This year sees the return of several old classics, as well as three new chalets: Asia, En Cas De P’tites Faims (In case of small appetites), and La Bonbonnière (The Candy Box).

These offer food items such as sweet and sour chicken, vegetable samosas, shrimp tempura, maki, farmhouse sandwiches, macarons, and candy apples.

Returning stalls include Région Bretagne (Brittany), España (Spain), Région Alsace (Alsace), Belgique Belgë (Belgium), Italia (Italy), Greece, Région Savoie, Le Bistrot De L’Été (The Summer Bistro), and Le Bar À Vin (The Wine Bar).

Disneyland Paris isn’t exactly known for its wide variety of food options, so pop-ups like this are a welcome addition to the Resort. “Rendez-vous Gourmand” Food Festival is located on Hollywood Boulevard – just outside of Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure – and is expected to run throughout the summer, with last year’s festival running until October.