Two Major Disney Rides Closing For Refurbishment Next Month

It’s no secret that Disney is constantly closing its rides for routine refurbishments and maintenance. Recently, we saw Splash Mountain, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Expedition Everest all close for refurbishment, and while we missed each one dearly, we recognize this is an important part of the ride itself.

During a closure, Disney can make sure everything is working correctly and update anything if they need to, although we had our fingers crossed that Disney would fix the yeti on Expedition Everest.

This is true for the international al Disney Parks as well. When looking at Disneyland Paris’ calendar, you will notice two major attractions have been added to the list of upcoming closures. One of these is Ratatouille: The Adventure. This ride puts Guests directly into the world of Disney Pixar’s Ratatouille (2007).

The closure will take place from September 19 to 24, meaning it won’t be closed for too long.

The attraction features a very cool trackless ride system, similar to what Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway uses at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World. Speaking of which, Disney World recently opened its own version of Ratatouille: The Adventure officially called Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure.

Disneyland Paris describes the attraction as follows:

Ratatouille: A Recipe for Adventure Pull your tails in and feast your senses on this 4D experience at Disney Ratatouille. Remy and friends have cooked up a delicious storm. But it’s not long before they and you are discovered by Chef Skinner, who chases you through the sights, sounds and smells of Gusteau’s famous Parisian restaurant. New for 2014, this is a Disneylicious adventure that’s sure to leave you hungry for more.

The next attraction on the list is none other than Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. This attraction is a Disney Parks classic and is featured at Disneyland, Disney World, Disneyland Paris, and Tokyo Disneyland.

At Disneyland Paris, this attraction is set to close on September 26, and unfortunately, this is all the information we have at the moment on this ride. Disney has not yet revealed when it will return.