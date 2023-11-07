Iconic Disney Filming Location Engulfed in Fire, Entirely Destroyed

It is always tragic to see a piece of history be destroyed, and today, a beloved and very iconic filming location has been destroyed in an unprecedented fire in Orange County, next to Disneyland.

When many think of Orange County, Disneyland surely comes to mind. Developed in 1955 by the legend Walt Disney himself, Disneyland expanded Anaheim, California, in a way that many could have never imagined.

Walt, as we know, did not start off as a theme park enthusiast and builder but as a film creator, which is how the world was introduced to the lovable and unforgettable Mickey Mouse.

Steamboat Willie is widely recognized as one of the earliest cartoons to feature synchronized sound.

It is particularly renowned for introducing one of the most iconic figures in global pop culture – Mickey Mouse. Interestingly enough, History Daily shared that this was not even Walt’s first attempt to create Mickey!

The publication noted, “Mickey Mouse’s first appearance was actually in a cartoon called Plane Crazy which never found a distribution channel, so they tabled it, created Steamboat Willie, which came out in 1928, and then released Plane Crazy in 1929, making it the fourth Mickey Mouse cartoon released after Steamboat Willie.”

Walt has always been a pioneer of cartoons. Before Mickey was even created.

In 1922, Disney and Iwerks established a modest studio of their own and obtained a used movie camera. With this equipment, they produced short animated promotional films lasting one to two minutes, which were intended for screening in nearby cinemas. Additionally, they created a collection of animated cartoon sketches called Laugh-O-grams. This development would then lead to amazing creations, like Walt’s first full-length feature animated film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, in 1937.

Walt had been a part of Hollywood, and all of its filming history for years, as a major leader in the industry. With Walt Disney Studios eventually being located in the Los Angeles area, Walt would join the rest of the Hollywood greats, setting up shop in the entertainment industry capital of the world.

Hollywood is well-known to be the place where movies come to life. While the entertainment industry has grown dramatically, and now, areas like New York, Atlanta, Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, and more are very popular filming locations, the fame of Hollywood still looms overall. Hollywood is also flooded with prominent filming locations and studios.

Even Universal Studios Hollywood sits on a massive film lot, with the Universal Studio Tour taking guests through the actual studio lots. Sometimes, sets are being used for filming, so guests cannot drive through, but when available, guests can see iconic spots that films like Back to the Future and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood used to film.

Funny enough, while seen as a competitor, Universal actually rents out their film studios to Disney, as they have a lot more of them, and with Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Studios, ABC, Marvel, Star Wars, and more, their project count has only increased in size, while their space has not.

Not only does Disney use many locations in Hollywood to film their movies, but also, commercials for their theme parks too!

Disneyland is located just out of the Hollywood bubble, so, when larger set pieces or parade floats are being stored or developed, they are typically in spots that have been heavily used for filming.

The North Tustin Hangar located in Orange County has been a highly utilized film set. Movies like Pearl Harbor, Star Trek, and Austin Powers have been filmed here. The building has also been home to The Main Street Electrical Parade, which we saw in an early promo when Disneyland filmed a commercial sharing the parade’s return.

Sadly, tragedy struck the location.

Scott Guest (@ScottGustin) reported that, “The North Tustin Hangar in Orange County caught fire overnight.

The two hangars have been used in movies including Pearl Harbor, Star Trek, and Austin Powers. The hangars were also featured in a commercial for The Main Street Electrical Parade.”

Below, you can see further video of the collapsed hangar.

More video of the collapsed hangar:

It has not been stated what caused the fire; however, it appears that no one was injured, which is a positive.

We have seen fires take over California over the years, with the unfortunate spread of wildfires due to the dry heat. Disneyland will even cease fireworks on windy evenings to prevent any pyro from reaching beyond the theme park and potentially starting a fire.

In Disney World, we do not see too many large-scale fires; however, there have been instances where a fire was reported in Cinderella Castle. All guests at Cinderella’s Royal Table were evacuated due to the reported fire, and firetrucks and pandemics raced down Main Street, U.S.A. In the end, the fire was minor and did not cause any damage or injury.

In order to prevent fires at Disney World from the fireworks, Disney actually douses the roofs of the surrounding buildings in Fantasyland at Magic Kingdom with water before the show begins to serve as a protective barrier.

