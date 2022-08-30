TikToker Says Disney Park Food Tastes Like “Warmed Up *ss Crack”

There are dozens of dining options at Disneyland Paris, especially as the former EuroDisney celebrates its 30th Anniversary! From Disneyland Park to Walt Disney Studios Park to Disney Village and all the Resort hotels, Disney offers diverse options at various price points.

However, the food at Disneyland Paris has become somewhat of a meme in the last few years. Fans mocked food options at the newly-opened Avengers Campus restaurant, PYM Kitchen. One TikToker wondered why there were so many potato chips everywhere!

In a more serious incident, some Guests looking for a halal meal to conform to their Islamic beliefs were handed frozen meals to cook themselves in a microwave. They called it discriminatory and a “human rights infringement.”

Recently, a Nigerian TikToker from England (@kelechnekoff) visited Disneyland Paris and shared her experience with the Disney Parks’ food:

“You know how they say Disneyland is the Happiest Place on Earth? I’m not necessarily disputing that,” the Disney Park Guest explained. “But the food? The food. The food is shocking.”

The TikToker said every meal she ordered “tasted like warmed up *ss crack.” She made hilarious disgusted faces and noises.

“I guess if you’re of a similar hue and culture, maybe find a way to pack Jollof,” she suggested, referencing a popular Nigerian rice dish. “Maybe find a way to pack something to kind of see you through.”

“I’ll post a dreamier post later with all the cute bits, but for now, just listen to me,” the Guest warned. “The food? A mess.”

Have you tried the food at Disneyland Paris or any of its Resort hotels: Disneyland Hotel, Disney Davy Crockett Ranch, Disney Hotel New York — The Art of Marvel, Disney Newport Bay Club, Disney Sequoia Lodge, Disney Hotel Cheyenne, or Disney Hotel Santa Fe?

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Parks operations.