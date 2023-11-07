“Offensive” Disney World Ride Changed Again

Walt Disney World Resort is allegedly neglecting the Pirates of the Caribbean ride amid controversy about its themes.

Pirates of the Caribbean Ride

The animatronic pirate crew has seen numerous changes throughout the years, with the addition of Captain Jack Sparrow and changing women from auctioned brides to independent female pirates. Though some fans disapprove of any changes to the classic attraction, some think Walt Disney Imagineers could go further.

In a now-deleted TikTok video, one guest shared how she felt objectified on the “offensive” ride.

“I just think this is kind of a weird ride,” the Disney Parks guest said. “I don’t know… It’s just a little bit rapey.”

Despite the controversies, versions of Pirates of the Caribbean continually entertain guests at Disneyland Park at Disneyland Resort, Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Paris, Tokyo Disneyland, and Shanghai Disneyland.

“Set sail on a swashbuckling voyage to a long-forgotten time and place when pirates and privateers ruled the seas,” the official Disney attraction description reads. “Board a weathered barge for a treacherous voyage to the 17th century, when rowdy rogues and ruthless rapscallions ransacked Caribbean seaport towns. Sing along as pirates serenade you with their anthem, ‘Yo Ho, Yo Ho (A Pirate’s Life for Me).’”

“Sail past haunted Dead Man’s Cove. Navigate cannon fire between a Caribbean fort and a striking 12-gun galleon. Behold boisterous buccaneers drunk on the spoils of plunderin’ as flames engulf a seaside town. Be sure to keep a spry eye out for Captain Jack Sparrow, from The Pirates of the Caribbean movies. Ye beware, mateys: Dead men tell no tales!”

Missing Effects

Reddit user u/sadlemon6 recently reported that a critical special effect is missing on Pirates of the Caribbean at Walt Disney World Resort: Davy Jones.

“Just got back from my trip and was wondering what happened to the fog effect in the beginning of the ride with the smoke/fog effect with the projection of someone,” the guest wrote. “It’s not there anymore.”

Some claimed the removal was intentional and permanent.

“They removed it since the movies have moved away from Davy Jones,” u/AfterTheNightIWakeUp said.

“I heard it would drop on guests,” u/camthedon replied. “Also, the effect would break often.”

“It may have been the cause of many of the ride’s frequent outages, as it allegedly could set off the smoke detectors,” u/AcusTwinHammer echoed.

According to a member of the Inside the Magic team, the Magic Kingdom Park smoke effect has been missing for months, if not longer. However, the Disneyland Park version remains functional.

Have you noticed missing effects on Pirates of the Caribbean? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.