Southern California Residents Say Social Media Ruined Disneyland

In the last year, Inside the Magic reported multiple social media controversies at Disneyland Resort. One TikTok trend encouraged families to hide older children in strollers to avoid paying admission to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park. Another advised intentionally wearing inappropriate clothing to Disney Parks for a free t-shirt.

But social media trends aren’t the only problem at Disneyland Resort. According to guests, individual TikTok and Instagram influencers’ behavior impacts the magical Disney Park atmosphere. Some allege that live streamers’ loud conversations and video recordings ruin Disney attractions. In one stance, two vloggers physically threatened another influencer in front of hundreds of Disney Parks guests.

This week, Disney Parks fans on Reddit discussed social media’s impact on the Disneyland Resort experience. In one complaint, user u/_remoteview argued that TikTok “ruined Disneyland.”

“The constant broadcast has made people super competitive to go to the park,” they wrote. “It is to the point where on a Tuesday in October, it is so beyond unreasonable to visit. I’ve been going for over 30 years and it has never been this bad and compact with people. The absolute worst.”

While social media’s impact on theme park crowding is unknown, dozens of Disney Parks fans shared the guest’s frustration about TikTokers.

“I hate the live streamers and got caught on a YouTube stream the other day,” u/churropopcorn replied. “I hate it.”

“I have no interest in being in the background of anyone’s stream, but it’s almost a sad inevitability at this point,” u/milobeans1 agreed. “At least real a film production makes you sign a release to give them permission.”

In another post, u/WithDisGuy called Disney influencers a “cult.”

“I’m over it,” the guest said. “…At Disneyland. On the cruises. Everyone and their mother doing dumb stuff, on their phone updating some rehashed version of the same stories over and over again with the same foods, the same takes, the same ol’ nonsense that’s been covered 1000x, begging for attention and clicks and income instead of enjoying the experience and letting others enjoy it.”

“If it was private and just them not interfering with others, that’s fine,” they continued. “You do you. But the narration morons both on the ride and in line. The over the top phoniness. The squeals. The invasion of character experiences and trying to get them to do things and say things for their social media.”

A Disney cast member commented, sharing their frustrations at being filmed without consent during the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival.

“We had a lot of people come up with their cameras to film our booths and reactions to the food and the like,” u/ambrosia_nectar said. “I felt really bad because I am super uncomfortable being on camera so I would kind of hide behind the register lol. People also tend to like to record me while I pour their drinks and d*mn, if that doesn’t make me 100x more likely to spill something. I wish people would ask first.”

“I was just thinking the other day how I’m shocked there’s not conflicts with this everyday from guests,” u/V_dumbdumb agreed. “It’s gotten to the point where stepping out in public at all [you] have to be prepared to be filmed for an invisible audience.”

Did social media ruin Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Disney Parks Guest experiences. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.