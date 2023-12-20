‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Cast Pay Tribute To Late Co-Star

After a beloved Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997-2003) cast member passed away, other members of the ensemble paid tribute to the iconic villain.

Related: ‘Buffy’ Reboot Reveals New Slayer, Sarah Michelle Gellar Replaced

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is easily one of the most beloved shows of the 90s and early 2000s. Created by Joss Whedon, the series brilliantly combined teen drama with supernatural elements, resulting in a monster-of-the-week series that was sure to delight and terrify audiences.

A major part of the success was the cast, which included Sarah Michelle Gellar as Buffy Summers, Nicholas Brendon as Xander Harris, Alyson Hanigan as Willow Rosenberg, Charisma Carpenter as Cordelia Chambers, Anthony Stewart Head as Rupert Giles, David Boreanaz as Angel, Seth Green as Oz, James Marsters as Spike, and many more. Tragically, one member of the Buffyverse passed away just over a week ago.

Cast Fondly Remembers “Joyful, Talented, Giggly” ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Co-Star

Related: ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Pays Tribute to Andre Braugher

Although you never saw his face, actor Camden Toy has played many important roles in the Buffy the Vampire Slayer universe, including the demon Gnarl, one of the Turok-Han AKA the “uber vampires,” and the Prince of Lies in the spinoff Angel (1999-2004). However, he is probably most recognized as one of The Gentlemen from the classic episode “Hush.”

Tragically, Toy died on December 11, 2023, at 68 years old after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Many Buffy fans paid tribute to the late actor, as well as many of his friends and co-workers he had met through the years.

Related: ‘Friends’ Actor Matthew Perry’s Cause of Death Revealed

One of the first people to give their condolences was Doug Jones, Toy’s best friend and another actor who is well-known for his prosthetic work in films and TV series like Hocus Pocus (1993), Star Trek: Discovery (2017-present), Guillermo del Toro’s Pan’s Labyrinth (2006), and The Shape of Water (2017). He mourned the passing of his friend, saying, “To know Camden Toy is to love Camden Toy.”

“We may have met on the set of Buffy as two hideous-looking ‘Gentlemen,'” he continued, “but that only sparked a dear friendship that would continue for 24 years. It’s rare to find a man so joyful, smiley, smart, giggly, huggie, good at listening with his heart, and accessible always to anyone he knew, including his many fans. May he rest in God’s peace.”

Related: Beloved Comedian Found Dead at 37 After Unexpected Accident

Juliet Landau, who played Drusilla in both Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel, said, “Camden was a beautiful soul, a beautiful friend, and a beautiful talent. From the first moment we met, I knew he was special. Under the visage of the monster he was made up to be shined the kindest of spirits. He’s been a gift in our lives. We will miss him greatly.”

Finally, Sarah Michelle Gellar remembered Toy by posting a photo of the actor on her Instagram account alongside the caption, “It was an honor, Camden Toy.” And for audiences around the world, it was an honor just to watch him work. Thanks for sharing your talent, Camden Toy.

Who is your favorite villain from Buffy the Vampire Slayer? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below.