‘Friends’ Actor Matthew Perry’s Cause of Death Revealed

Matthew Perry’s Cause of Death – Hollywood Actor Tragically Passes Away, Full Toxicology Report Unveiled

On October 28. Matthew Perry, who played the famous Chandler Bing in the hit sitcom Friends, tragically passed away. Authorities arrived at his Los Angeles home around 4 p.m. and found him in a hot tub, according to the Los Angeles Times. No signs of foul play were visible when police arrived on the scene. TMZ was the first to report the news and documented in an article that first responders were called to deal with a cardiac arrest.

After a month and a half, Variety has reported on the official cause of death from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office. According to this office, Perry died from “the acute effects of ketamine,” states the toxicology report. Other contributing factors in the death of Matthew Perry include drowning, coronary artery disease, and the effects of buprenorphine, which is used to assist in the treatment of opioid use disorder. Per the Variety article, the manner of death was ruled an accident.

Since Perry’s untimely death, his fellow costars from Friends have paid respects and tributes to the late Hollywood star. Jennifer Aniston told Variety in an exclusive report that she had texted him the day of his passing. He was happy. He was healthy. He had quit smoking. He was getting in shape. He was happy — that’s all I know,” Aniston told Variety. “I was literally texting with him that morning, funny Matty. He was not in pain. He wasn’t struggling. He was happy.”

Matt LeBlanc wrote a heartfelt tribute to the late actor on social media, saying “the times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life,” adding: “It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never. Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love. And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me.”

Courteney Cox, who played his love interest and sitcom wife on Friends shared a personal video of a blooper of the two actors on the set of Friends. “I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day,” Cox wrote in a loving tribute to her former costar. “When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here’s one of my favorites.” Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer also paid respects to their dear late friend. Publications like the New York Times, the New York Post, the Associated Press, FOX News, CNN, and USA Today also paid tribute to the late actor.

In 2022, Perry published his memoir, titled Friends, Lovers and the big Terrible Thing, where he went in-depth discussing his struggles with alcohol and drug addiction in his career in Hollywood.

After the tragic death of Matthew Perry, a foundation titled in his name, the Matthew Perry Foundation, was founded and established in the means to assist other individuals inside and outside of Hollywood who are dealing with the everyday struggles of alcoholism and drug addiction.