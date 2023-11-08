VIDEO: Mariah Carey Invades Cosmic Rewind

With the Boo to You celebrations already being packed away for next year, the holidays are on their way to the Walt Disney World Resort. However, a very unexpected guest might join the Guardians of the Galaxy this season.

One of the most prominent features of EPCOT’s Cosmic Rewind is the cultivated soundtrack inspired by James Gunn’s film franchise and Quill’s taste in ’70s/’80s jams, and it greatly affects the rhythm of the ride. In 2022, Disney introduced a holiday-themed overlay that gave the journey across the universe a festive overlay. It had a mixed reception, but it seems as though it might come back with one extremely popular addition.

Mariah Carey’s Christmas Hit Joins Cosmic Rewind

Credit: DisneyCosmic Rewind has become one of EPCOT’s most popular attractions, enough to warrant a much-coveted virtual queue. Aboard the ride, Disney-bound Terrans join Star-Lord, Rocket, Groot, and the rest of the Guardians to battle a celestial monster intent on destroying Earth’s timeline, all while jamming out to Peter Quill’s playlist.

Cosmic Rewind’s Holiday Remix was a Christmas overlay of the Guardians-themed coaster that featured a holiday-inspired soundtrack that was soon replaced by “Run, Run, Rocket,” a Marvel-styled parody of Chuck Berry’s “Run Rudolph Run” featuring everyone’s favorite trash panda. As festive as that was, a video posted on TikTok suggests another addition to the playlist.

Known as the Songbird Supreme, Mariah Carey is one of the most famous singer-songwriters in the world, but her claim to immortality is perhaps her Christmas hit. “All I Want for Christmas Is You” is easily one of the most replayed tracks across radio stations and streaming every holiday season.

To say that the song has become one of the most famous Christmas songs on record barely scratches the surface, as the track has received universal acclaim and has even been entered into the Library of Congress. Carey herself has kept the song in rotation for her winter performances and has even sung it live at Walt Disney World, but that’s not the only place it’s been spotted.

Although the footage above isn’t an actual recording, there’s no denying that Carey’s Christmas classic would fit a new Holiday overlay for Cosmic Rewind, provided it jumps right into the up-tempo section of the song. It’s no “Run, Run, Rocket,” but that’s not to say it wouldn’t have an audience.

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” has practically acchieved meme-worthy status, so to say Disney wouldn’t include it in the proposed overlay. Unforutunately, recent reports show that Disney has made no announcement of reinstating the Christmas theming for the Guardians of the Galaxy. Even so, there’s no denying that Mariah Carey’s original or a hard rock cover wouldn’t get a vibrant reaction.

