Rocket Raccoon Outshines ‘Spider-Man’ for Solo Project

With recent reports of cancellations, rescheduling conflicts, and superhero fatigue, Marvel Studios are rolling in hot water right about now. Although Marvel has promised several new additions to the MCU with The Marvels, The Kang Dynasty, and the highly-anticipated Deadpool 3, the studio is having trouble meeting fan demands.

That all being said, there might be some hope for the struggling studio if they revisit an old favorite. A recent post on Marvel Studios’ Reddit page asked which secondary character deserved their own project or solo movie, resulting in some interesting replies.

Rocket Raccoon Remains a Fan Favorite

Marvel fans were recently asked who they thought deserved a solo spinoff out of Wong, Sylvie, Rocket Raccoon, Pavitr Prabhakar/Spider-Man India, Gwen Stacy/Spider Gwen, or Red Skull; although the original post was taken down, the replies remain. It seems like the fanbase still has immense love for its favorite trash panda.

Wong, Sylvie, and the rest are all worthy of their own stories in their own ways, but it’s clear there’s still a very vocal desire for Rocket. Even with the character’s current status in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in mind, fans still want to see him and his team of New Guardians take to the skies once more.

Since his primary focus in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, there has definitely been some newfound love for Rocket. He’s undergone some incredible character development and has even been labled the true protagonist of the series. All the more reason to keep him involved in the MCU.

Multiple users have pointed out Gunn’s establishment of Rocket as the “secret protagonist,” but that certainly doesn’t mean they aren’t craving more.

u/amazonfan1972 replies to the post with,

“Yeh, I don’t care about a solo film, however a new Guardians film with Rocket as the leader would be fantastic.”

And u/LordTuckington cosigns on that statement with,

“He’s always been a strong right of center focus character, they did a lot more character development for him than almost every other character aside from star lord.”

That said, multiple fans have expressed interest in not merely a solo project for Rocket, but a continuation of his adventures outside the core three Guardians films.

u/mando44646 writes in their reply,

“I’d far prefer a Rocket and new Guardians movie over any solo Star Lord project…”

To which u/gumption_11 replies,

“Yes! I believe Groot was the first friend Rocket made after Lylla, Floor & Teefs died? Would love to see how that took place. I think it could be an ‘I Am Groot’ special.”

Additionally, some users, like u/MagicMouseWorks, want to see Rocket’s career progress more in line with the comics. While it would indeed be impossible to do without Lyla, the user references his original solo series when they add,