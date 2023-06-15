Disney World Axes EPCOT Favorite for the 2023 Holiday Season

Walt Disney World Resort has officially announced its holiday lineup – cutting an EPCOT favorite from this year’s celebrations.

The holidays are an important time at Walt Disney World. Every year, its four Parks embrace the festive period with special events, shows, treats, and merchandise. This year is no exception, with Disney World today marking Halfway to the Holidays by announcing that its celebrations will run from November 11 to December 31, 2023.

That includes the return of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom on select nights from November 9. Magic Kingdom will debut a “dazzling new experience,” Frozen Holiday Surprise, which will see Elsa light up Cinderella Castle with projections each night. It will also welcome the usual holiday trimmings throughout the Park, as well as a festive overlay of Jungle Cruise (AKA Jingle Cruise).

Over at Animal Kingdom, Discovery Island will come to life with its Arctic-themed puppets, the Merry Menagerie. Characters will meet Guests in their festive fits, and Tree of Life will adopt the Holiday Edition of its nightly Awakening ceremony.

Hollywood Studios will also reintroduce a Christmas-themed finale for its Frozen (2013) show, “For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration.” The Park’s Hollywood & Vine restaurant will host the Minnie’s Holiday Dine dining experience, and Hollywood Tower Hotel will be transformed nightly with holiday projections for its Sunset Seasons Greetings.

It’ll also debut a brand-new ticketed event, Jollywood Nights, where Guests can “step into a shimmering holiday scene with glitz and glam galore.” Still no return for the Osborne Family Spectacle of Dancing Lights, but we can dream.

Meanwhile, EPCOT is set to host its usual International Festival of the Holidays, Candlelight Processional, and Living with the Land holiday overlay, Living with the Land – Glimmering Greenhouses. This lineup looks very similar to last year’s festive celebrations at the Park, with one key exception: the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Holiday Mix.

Making its debut in November 2022, this saw EPCOT’s resident Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) ride ditch its usual playlist for a mix of festive tunes. However, it seems like Disney has chosen not to switch up the soundtrack for 2023, with the overlay missing from its official list of holiday celebrations.

While it’s possible Disney may announce the overlay at a later date, it seems unlikely considering that its announcement included the Jungle Cruise and Living with the Land overlays. At the same time, it’s surprising that Disney’s cut the popular attraction’s overlay when The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (2022) only aired last year – and included its own unique festive song. Fingers crossed for an announcement closer to the holidays (but it’s not looking good).