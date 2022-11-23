All the Holidays Celebrated at EPCOT

The Magic Kingdom might have the now-sold-out Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, but EPCOT arguably has even more holidays to offer for visiting Guests. Along with the time-honored Candlelight Procession, Guests have the opportunity to experience not just Christmas but a whole cavalcade of holidays as well. At EPCOT’s International Festival of the Holidays, guests can attend yuletide celebrations from around the world.

One holiday is fun, but with eight countries’ worth of festivities to enjoy, EPCOT definitely has an edge when it comes to numbers. With performances from a lively cast of international storytellers at the helm, Guests can experience a sample of various holidays from Christmas to Hanukah to Las Posadas and many more. Such celebrations include,

Las Posadas at the Mexico Pavilion

A Barn Santa at the Norway Pavilion

Father Christmas at the United Kingdom Pavilion

La Befana at the Italy Pavilion

Japanese New Year at the Japan Pavilion

Hanukah celebrated between the Morocco and France Pavilions

Pere Noel at The France Pavilion

Holiday Voyageurs at the Canada Pavilion

A Visit from Santa at the Odyssey Pavilion

Of course, the World Showcase isn’t the only place to spend the season at EPCOT, but it does make up a large potion of the Christmas celebration. That being said, guests can also enjoy JOYFUL: A Celebration of the Season at the World Showcase stage as various bands and singing groups come together to ring in the joys of Christmas and Kwanzaa.

With help from Olaf and his Holiday Tradition Expedition, fans of all ages can take a trip around the world and enjoy all the events have to offer.

Representation is hot topic in today’s popular culture, especially for Disney. By incorporating all these various holidays from a multitude of nationalities, faiths, and locations, the Parks are able to share these celebrations with a wider audience year after year. As with any Disney Park this time of year, there is simply so much to see, do, and experience during the holiday season.

Would you spend the Holidays in EPCOT? Tell us in the comments below!