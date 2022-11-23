Woman “Pops the Question” to Boyfriend While on Disney World Ride

For many, Disney is a place that has created so many cherished memories. Millions of Guests visit the Disney Parks, whether that be Disneyland or Walt Disney World, in order to continue making life-long memories.

One of the most prominent ways we see this unfold is the infamous Park proposal.

Due to how photogenic the Disney Parks are, specifically at Walt Disney World, we have seen so many proposals take place here. Whether it’s in front of Cinderella Castle or on Main Street U.S.A., Guests will be able to look back on this magical moment and always remember how special it was.

Of course, rides and attractions aren’t exactly off-limits when it comes to proposals.

A special moment was shared on Reddit where two Guests got engaged in a very unique way. You can check out the post down below:

As you can see, the Guest decided to propose while riding Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin, a popular attraction at the Magic Kingdom. This specific ride is part-dark ride and part-game, pitting Guests against each other as they try and get a better score.

In case you aren’t familiar, the official description of this Tomorrowland ride reads:

Buzz Lightyear’s arch-nemesis from Toy Story 2 is stealing batteries from helpless toys to power a new weapon of destruction. Become a Junior Space Ranger and help stop Zurg! Board your XP-37 star cruiser and voyage deep into the Gamma Quadrant, where you’ll take aim at the glowing “Z” targets with your infrared laser cannon. Use your cruiser’s joystick to spin a full 360 degrees, so you can blast all the targets in sight. Do you have what it takes to stop Zurg and his rampaging robot army before it’s too late? The fate of the universe is in your hands!

This is by far one of the most unique places we have seen a proposal happen at Walt Disney World, and that’s saying something. Just this year, we saw Guests get engaged in front of The Tower of Terror at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, a classic yet spooky destination to pop the question.

We also saw a proposal get ruined by a Cast Member, who quickly swiped the ring from the Guests in Disneyland Paris.

Would you propose inside Walt Disney World? Where would you do it?