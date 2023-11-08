‘The Princess Diaries’ Star Sadly Passes Away

Hollywood has lost a legend, as a star cast in Disney’s The Princess Diaries and its 2004 sequel has passed away after a decades-long career.

For 100 years, Disney has created stories that have captivated audiences of all generations worldwide. From beloved classics like Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1935), which launched The Walt Disney Company into stardom — and continues to stir debate due to its divisive live-action remake led by Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot — to new stories, including Encanto (2021) and the upcoming movie Wish (2023), set to commemorate Disney’s centennial and bring the Disney100 celebrations to the silver screen, it’s no wonder why Disney is considered by many as one of the most influential entertainment companies.

Having Marvel Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios, in addition to Walt Disney Animation Studios and Walt Disney Studios, under its wing, The Walt Disney Company has grown exponentially since it was founded by Walt Disney and his brother, Roy O. Disney, bringing smashingly successful movies and series to life and powering through less-than-magical projects, backlash, and box office failures.

One of the company’s unexpected success stories was the 2001 movie The Princess Diaries, a coming-of-age story featuring Anne Hathaway as Mia Thermopolis, an awkward teenager who experiences a life-changing — and comical — transformation into poise and princess-ness.

The movie, starring Hathaway and Julie Andrews, made a respectable $165 million at the box office, putting up a fight against blockbusters like The Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Rings and Jurassic Park III, earning the popular movie a sequel in 2004, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement.

Unfortunately, the death of a star cast in both The Princess Diaries movies was recently confirmed by insider sources.

The death of Shannon Wilcox, who starred alongside Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews in The Princess Diaries and its 2004 sequel, was recently revealed by a Variety report. Although the Hollywood Star passed away on September 2, 2023, in Los Angeles, her death was recently confirmed by her talent agent, Peter Young.

The 80-year-old star had worked on films like 1984’s Songwriter alongside Willie Nelson, Six Weeks (1982) with Dudley Moore, 1991’s Frankie and Johnny, The Karate Kid (1984), Se7en (1995), and Runaway Bride (1999), among others.

During her 46-year career, Wilcox also appeared in series like Grey’s Anatomy (2005-present), Dallas (1978-1991), Hawaii Five-O (1968–1980), and Starsky and Hutch, which marked her onscreen debut in 1976.

Shannon Wilcox is survived by her daughter, actor Kelli Williams, and her son, writer-producer Sean Doyle.

