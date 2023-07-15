‘Princess Diaries’ Star Finally Ready to Return

One of the stars of The Princess Diaries (2001) is completely up to return for the third installment of the Disney series, which has recently been confirmed to be in development.

The Princess Diaries was an unexpected success story, with the simple tale of an awkward girl (Anne Hathaway) who unexpectedly discovers she is a heiress to an entire nation taking a generation by storm. The movie made a very respectable $165 million at the box office (even in a year that included enormous blockbusters like The Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Rings and Jurassic Park III) off of a relatively low budget, all but ensuring a sequel.

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement (2004) followed (introducing many of us to a young Chris Pine), only for there to be nothing but silence from the franchise for years after.

Related: Could Aubrey Plaza’s Teased ‘Darkhold Diaries’ Be a ‘Princess Diaries’ Tribute a la ‘WandaVision?’

‘The Princess Diaries 3’ Is in the Works

The Walt Disney Company announced in November 2022 that The Princess Diaries 3 was in active development, with a script by Aadrita Mukerji being worked on to continue the plot, which had previously already diverged from the original novel sequels by Meg Cabot.

While neither Anne Hathaway nor Julie Andrews has officially been attached to The Princess Diaries 3, another star has excitedly said she will be part of it: Two-time Golden Globe Award winner Sandra Oh.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Sandra Oh revealed that she was eager for Disney to contact her about the sequel, saying, “I am ready for the Queen. Call me! I’m dying to see how Gupta has moved up in the world.”

Related: Anne Hathaway to Lead Next “Jurassic” Film, Will Take Place In the ’80s

In the first Princess Diaries film, Sandra Oh played Vice Principal Geraldine Gupta, an authority figure to Anne Hathaway’s teenage Mia. Although Oh played a relatively minor character, she did manage to get one killer scene in:

In fact, Sandra Oh says that particular scene seems to have had some cultural longevity, recounting an anecdote:

“I remember it was like 2015, I was walking down the street in Chicago, and there [was] a young person, who at that point in 2015, was not my usual demographic, which was like a college-aged, straight white guy He passed me and then he ran back up to me and did the line: ‘Uh huh. Uh huh. Uh huh. The Queen is coming’. I was like, ‘Who is this 20-year-old frat boy?’ He was coming up to me doing that line.”

All it takes is for one really good reaction shot to make fans remember you forever, whether it is in The Princess Diaries or Grey’s Anatomy. Disney should give her a call.

Should Disney make The Princess Diaries 3? Let us know in the comments below!