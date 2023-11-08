Major Updates: Disney World Land Closed Indefinitely

Guests visiting Walt Disney World Resort should know that all rides and attractions are subject to closures.

If you’ve visited any Disney park in the last several months, you’ve likely noticed quite a bit of construction happening. Known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” Walt Disney World Resort works to keep attractions open for guests to enjoy, but that doesn’t mean that there won’t be closures from time to time, as this is the reality of operating a theme park resort that sees millions of visitors each and every year.

As far as what’s happening at Disney World, the company just closed down Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. The failed Star Wars-themed resort was supposed to be like being on a cruise ship in space, and it also involved a trip over to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Now, the building has been abandoned for the time being, but Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro confirmed that the company isn’t done with the building and that a new and exciting offering would one day take over the location.

At Magic Kingdom, Disney shut down Splash Mountain permanently this past January to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which is expected to open in late 2024. TRON Ligthcycle / Run opened in the spring, and there have been teasers about a new land coming to Magic Kingdom, but nothing has been confirmed.

Of course, the iconic rides like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, “it’s a small world”, Jungle Cruise (right now called Jingle Cruise), and others are all open and ready for guests. Disney is also in the midst of transforming into the Holiday season. The Disney World theme parks– led by Magic Kingdom– are decorated and ready to ring in the Holidays. The official celebrations begin on November 9, 2023, with the first Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and run through the end of the year.

Over at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Disney is in the midst of transforming DinoLand, U.S.A. There have been multiple teasers for what might can come to the area. In addition, It’s Tough To Be A Bug! will soon be closed permanently to make way for a new show, themed to Zootopia.

While all of this is happening, the Disney park with the most construction happening is none other than EPCOT. EPCOT has opened three new attractions in the span of the last three years: Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure (2021), Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind (2022), and now Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana (2023). If this weren’t enough, Walt Disney World is continuing with major expansions in the theme park, including an all-new land that is still being developed.

Inside the Magic has covered numerous updates happening in World Celebration, which is still partly closed off to guests. When open, World Celebration will be one of the larger lands inside Walt Disney World Resort. For reference, the land begins at Spaceship Earth and moves all the way through the center of the theme park, all the way to Journey Into Imagination With Figment. It will join World Nature (which houses attractions like The Land Pavilion and The Seas With Nemo & Friends), the World Showcase, and World Discovery (which houses Cosmic Rewind, Mission: SPACE, and Test Track) as the fourth neighborhood in EPCOT.

While we’ve been waiting to find out when construction might come to an end, we just got a major update that shows progress is being made.

Rings lit up tonight in World Celebration. Also colored flood lighting throughout the trees in this area.

As you can see from the photo, the rings that have been put throughout the area are actually lights, and they look very cool. While this doesn’t mean that we’re close to an opening, it does show that Disney is testing more areas for the land to open.

