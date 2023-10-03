Six Flags Discovery Kingdom Stabbing Hospitalizes Teenager

A teenager was stabbed near the entrance of Six Flags Discovery Kingdom this past Saturday, and frequent guests of the amusement park are not surprised at all.

For roller coaster enthusiasts, it’s hard to think of a better chain of theme parks than Six Flags. Located all around North America, the Six Flags brand features some of the best amusement parks in the world, including Six Flags Great Adventure, Great America, Magic Mountain, and Six Flags Fiesta Texas.

While most of these parks are known for their thrill rides, Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo, CA, sets itself apart with its animal exhibits. You can still enjoy exciting coasters like The Flash Vertical Velocity, Sidewinder Safari, and Superman Ultimate Flight, but the real highlights are seeing multiple exotic animals, like sea lions, the Dolphin Discovery attraction, and dozens of reptiles.

Discovery Kingdom is truly a wonderful theme park near the San Francisco Bay Area. But that was not the case on September 29, when a horrible fight broke out at the front of the park.

Juvenile Stabbed at Front Gate of Six Flags Discovery Kingdom

On Saturday, September 29, a fight between multiple teenagers took place in front of the main gate of Six Flags Discovery Kingdom during the annual Fright Fest Halloween event.

Witnesses reported that tasers and a knife were used, resulting in one of the teens being stabbed and sent to the hospital. His condition is reported to be stable. The suspect was able to escape, and no arrests have been reported. No one else was injured during the incident.

According to a Six Flags spokesperson, the fight was caused by an altercation on social media. “Saturday night, outside the park’s entrance gates, two individuals, who were not guests at the park, carried on an argument they began earlier via social media,” said the spokesperson.

“Six Flags has zero tolerance for this type of behavior. Anyone that violates our code of conduct anywhere on park property, including outside the park, will be reported to the police and, where appropriate, prevented from ever visiting the park. Safety is our number one priority. Misbehavior will not be tolerated.”

Fright Fest Guests Weren’t Surprised

While hearing about this kind of news is shocking for any theme park, locals and frequent guests of the Northern California amusement park weren’t surprised.

In a video uploaded by TikTok user iMacc Carter, viewers can see multiple guests running to leave the park. “They’re wild,” said Carter in the video. “Don’t go to Six Flags in Vallejo… Kids out here with tasers; kids out here getting stabbed.” And many people in the comments seemed to agree.

While one user joked that this was “the real Horror Nights experience,” another commented, “This happens every year.” Others mentioned that this prevents them from visiting the park, saying, “I stopped going there for a reason,” and “That’s why I don’t go there after dark.” Finally, another user lamented the inconvenience of the incident, saying, “Now I gotta go to the San Jose one,” referring to California’s Great America in Santa Clara, CA.

No matter what, this is a problem that Six Flags needs to address immediately. While it’s nice to hear that these actions “aren’t tolerated,” people really need to see some sort of action by the company to gain the trust the park has lost over the years.

What do you think can be done to improve security around theme parks? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below.